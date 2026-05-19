Despite being sick with the flu, Mother’s Day was extra special this year for Wangaratta mum Christine Stevens.

Unable to visit Wangaratta West Primary School's Mother's Day Breakfast on Friday 8 May, Christine's 10-year-old son Carter Cuskelly decided to bring the celebrations to his sick mum, sister and injured brother.

He travelled the short distance to his school, secured the breakfast goods, and then made his way home.

Equipped with just his scooter, a paper bag and an objective in mind, the kind gesture left Christine touched.

“It was a lovely thing for Carter to do for us,” she said.

While disappointed to miss the school event, Carter said there was a silver lining to spending Mother’s Day at home.

“It was really nice… I got to have it with my family and it wasn’t crowded,” he said.

“I was also a bit happy because I don’t usually get to ride my scooter up to the school."