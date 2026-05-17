It was an arm wrestle for four quarters, but King Valley recorded their fourth victory of the season with a stunning win over Tarrawingee on Saturday.

Up against a hungry Bulldogs outfit on their home ground, the Roos produced a defensive statement in the final term to run out winners by just nine points, 11.7 (73) to 10.4 (64).

It was a truly balanced affair for most of the match, with no more than a kick in it at any of the breaks.

The two sides went goal for goal in the third term, but despite having three more scoring shots, the Roos only led by three points heading into the last quarter.

From there, King Valley’s defensive structure came to the forefront, only conceding a single behind as the Roos locked it in their forward half, until finally slotting a goal and securing the win.

King Valley coach Charlie Hogan said while it was far from a pretty game of football, he’d take the four points.

“It wasn’t a game for the ages, it was a bit scrappy, I don’t think there were too many passages of great play, but we found a way to come out on top,” he said.

“At half-time we just spoke about that we have our hands on the steering wheel, we can decide which way we want to the game to go – let’s not be dictated to, lets drive the way we want the game to go.

“In those tight games, it generally becomes an effort-based game, who wants to work harder when it gets scrappy.

“It was tight all game, and the backline held up well.

“‘Wheels’ [Beau Wheeler] went down back for the last quarter just to give us a bit of a calm head down there, he took four or five crucial marks in the last quarter, and dictated play and took time off the clock.

“Dylan Browne was probably best on ground all day, playing off the half back flank and intercepting, marking everything.

“Charlie [Davies] through the midfield was excellent as well, he was just so clean, whenever he got the ball he hit his target.”

For Tarrawingee, Will Creed, Hugh Amery, and Ned Gorman were among the best, with Gorman and Clay Crimmins leading the scoring with three goals each.

In other O&K senior matches, Moyhu fell over the line against the Bats, coming in 12.17 (89) to 11.14 (80) after leading by 19 at the final break.

Bailey Zimmermann was named best on ground for the Hoppers, while David McDonald kicked five goals.

For Goorambat, Jordan Wolff finished with a bag of five himself, while Victor Butler, Brayden Wapling, and Alexander Moloney were among the best on ground.

Elsewhere, Bright furthered their credentials as the best side in the competition after handing Bonnie Doon a 40-point result, 16.9 (105) to 10.5 (65).

After kicking out to a six-goal lead by quarter time, the Mountain Men would not be denied, despite the Bombers’ best efforts.

Luke Quirk kicked four for the Mountain Men, while Tom Sheahan, Jackson Sole, and Tim Berenyi (four goals) performed well for Bonnie Doon.

Greta smashed Milawa 21.15 (141) to 5.12 (42), and North Wangaratta cruised to a 154-point win over Benalla All Blacks 30.22 (202) to 7.6 (48).

Bright is two games clear on top of the ladder heading into their first bye, with North Wangaratta, Whorouly, Moyhu and Greta rounding out the top five, with Bonnie Doon and King Valley trailing on percentage.