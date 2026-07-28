Cathedral College was delighted to celebrate the success of 2025 Dux, Ellie (Elizabeth) McNamara, who received a prestigious Premier's VCE Study Award for Art Creative Practice on Tuesday 22 July.

The Premier's VCE Awards were held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre and recognise Victoria's highest-achieving students for outstanding accomplishments in the Victorian Certificate of Education (VCE).

Students who achieve a study score of 46 or above are eligible for consideration for a Study Award, making this recognition an outstanding achievement and a testament to Ellie's exceptional creativity, dedication and perseverance.

The ceremony celebrated the hard work, determination, resilience, commitment and creative thinking demonstrated by students completing the VCE, VCE Vocational Major and the Victorian Pathways Certificate.

It also acknowledged the invaluable support provided by parents, carers, teachers, schools and friends, whose encouragement and guidance play such an important role in every student's success.

This year, 322 exceptional young people were recognised across a diverse range of subject areas.

Guests were also treated to two performances by outstanding VCE Music students; a captivating violin solo and a rendition of Louis Armstrong's timeless classic, What a Wonderful World.

Since graduating from Cathedral College, Ellie has commenced a double degree, studying a Bachelor of Communication Design and a Bachelor of Business.

She is embracing the opportunities university life has to offer, particularly the chance to collaborate with people from diverse backgrounds who all share a passion for creativity and design.

The exchange of ideas and exposure to new perspectives has inspired her to continue developing her own artistic practice.

Ellie's talent is already being recognised beyond the lecture theatre.

She has recently been commissioned to create an artwork for Monash University's Safer Communities Unit, while also building her own creative business by producing and selling original artworks.

Looking ahead, Ellie hopes to pursue a career as a creative director or become a full-time practising artist.

The Cathedral College community extended its warmest congratulations to Ellie on this remarkable accomplishment.