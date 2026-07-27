Ten physical parking meters are being installed across the Wangaratta CBD and are expected to be operational this week, following a council decision in December to expand payment options in response to community feedback.

The EasyPark App has been the primary method of paying for parking since July last year.

Following this change and as part of an ongoing review, council considered community feedback, including a petition and concerns about access to digital payment options, and resolved to introduce a small number of parking machines to complement the existing system.

The 10 new parking machines are being installed in select locations across the CBD, including Faithfull Street, Ford Street, Murphy Street, Ovens Street and Reid Street, providing an alternative way for people to pay for parking outside of the app or council-issued vouchers.

The machines will operate as a simple tap-and-go system, accepting card payments only.

Coin payment will not be available, reducing ongoing maintenance, vandalism risk, and security concerns.

Mayor Irene Grant said the decision reflects council’s commitment to ensuring parking is accessible and works for the whole community.

“Council has listened to feedback from residents, visitors and local businesses about the current system,” Mayor Grant said.

“While many people have adapted to using the app, we recognise that not everyone can or wants to use the app.

"These machines will provide a practical alternative while maintaining a consistent approach to managing parking in the CBD.”

The EasyPark app will remain the primary payment method and continues to offer flexibility for users, including paying only for the time used and extending sessions remotely.

Parking meters will be clearly visible within the CBD and will include simple, step-by-step instructions to support ease of use.

Community members and visitors can contact council if they require assistance with using the machines.

Mayor Grant said the introduction of parking payment machines supports council’s broader approach to managing demand for parking in the CBD, ensuring turnover of spaces, and helping to fund the ongoing maintenance of parking infrastructure.

Timed and all-day free parking options remain available within and near the Wangaratta CBD.

Additional Information about parking can be found on council’s website www.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/Services/Parking