Catholic school staffing clarity expected early next term

There is expected to be more clarity around staffing in Wangaratta's Catholic schools early in term four. As Galen Catholic College, Borinya Wangaratta Community Partnership, and St Patrick's, St Bernard's and Our Lady's Primary Schools break for the spring holidays this week, planning for next year including a review of learning support officer (LSO) staffing remains in motion. However, the Wangaratta Chronicle believes that staffing arrangements for Catholic Education Sandhurst Limited (CESL) schools, including those in the rural city, will be finalised early next term. For Wangaratta schools, it's understood the process may include some voluntary redundancies, potentially at Galen Catholic College. A spokesperson for CESL told the Wangaratta Chronicle last week that staffing structures for next year were in the planning stage, with a review of LSO staffing forming part of this process. Amid this planning, CESL schools are working to accommodate the upcoming enterprise bargaining agreement which will deliver teachers and staff wage increases of at least 28.3 per cent over four years. There are also changes in the way the federal government assesses eligibility for NCCD funding for students with additional needs. "We remain committed to ensuring students receive the support they need to participate fully in school life, with schools continuing to provide reasonable adjustments and targeted support based on student needs," the spokesperson said. The Wangaratta Chronicle understands CESL is also committed to ensuring there is no significant increase to school fees. CESL supports 52 schools, six early learning centres and two specialist settings across the Sandhurst diocese, including the five schools in Wangaratta.