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Celebrating 40 years of Wangaratta Art Gallery with a fundraising art auction

<p>EXPRESSIVE DEPICTION: Andy Pye\\'s 2025 oil on linen work \\'Cockies at full volume\\'.</p>\\n
<p>EXPRESSIVE DEPICTION: Andy Pye\\'s 2025 oil on linen work \\'Cockies at full volume\\'.</p>\\n

EXPRESSIVE DEPICTION: Andy Pye's 2025 oil on linen work 'Cockies at full volume'.

An exceptional array of local and interstate artists have donated works to the cause
October 13, 2026 • 01:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 9 October, 2026

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