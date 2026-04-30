Northeast Health Wangaratta (NHW) is proud to recognise the dedication, skill and compassion of its midwives this International Day of the Midwife.

Supporting women and families through pregnancy, birth and early parenthood, NHW’s maternity service continues to grow, with 241 births recorded so far in 2026.

With strong demand continuing, the service is on track for between 750 and 800 births this year, following 770 births in 2025.

NHW chief executive officer Libby Fifis said midwives play a vital role in delivering safe, personalised care for families across the region.

“Our midwives provide exceptional care during some of life’s most important moments," she said.

"Their compassion, expertise and commitment make a lasting difference for families in our community.

“This continued growth reflects the trust our community places in our maternity service and the strength of our team.”

NHW currently has 649 births booked through to October 2026, highlighting strong demand for local maternity care.

Chief nursing and midwifery officer Maree Woodhouse said the service is supported by a skilled and dedicated workforce.

“Our team includes 55 midwives delivering care across the service, supported by a growing group of students and graduates building their careers here at NHW,” she said.

“We currently have three postgraduate diploma of midwifery students, two Transition to Practice midwives and a double degree nursing and midwifery graduate working alongside our experienced team.”

NHW midwife Pauline Brown said her own experience as a patient inspired her to pursue a career in midwifery.

“I was inspired to become a midwife after my own pregnancy care," she said.

"The midwives empowered me with knowledge to make informed decisions, supported me in my most vulnerable moments and created a safe, caring space for me and my babies,

“I enjoy my role in the Midwifery Group Practice because I can build genuine relationships with women and their families, and provide personalised care throughout pregnancy, birth and the postnatal period.

"It’s really special when women come back for their second, third or even fourth babies.”

Ms Brown said one of her most memorable moments at NHW was celebrating 20 years of the caseload midwifery program.

“It’s a truly beautiful program that supports our community, and I feel very lucky to be part of it," she said.

"Our team is dedicated to providing evidence-based care while also creating a positive and supportive environment for both staff and families.

“Being a midwife is such a rewarding career.

"You get to share some of the most important and vulnerable moments as families transition into parenthood.”

International Day of the Midwife is celebrated globally on 5 May, recognising the essential role midwives play in improving outcomes for mothers and babies.

NHW thanks all midwives for their ongoing dedication and contribution to the North East community.