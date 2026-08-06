The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) will have pop-up hubs in Bright and Benalla as part of their support options for multicultural communities to complete their census next month.

“For people who would prefer in-person support, in August we’ll be holding in-language support and information sessions in some communities," she said.

“These sessions will provide people with the information and support they need to complete their census form in the language that they speak.

“We will also have pop-up hubs set up across the country in public spaces, such as shopping centres, where people will be able to get information and help to complete their Census.”

Census pop-up hubs will be open at: Bright Woolworths in Gavan Street on Thursday 6 August 10am to 4:30pm, Friday 7 August 10am to 4:30pm; and Benalla Woolworths in Smythe Street on Monday 10 August 10am to 6pm, Tuesday 11 August 10am to 6pm, and Wednesday 12 August 10am to 6pm.

The census website includes translated information in 26 languages to help people complete their census.

The Translating and Interpreting Service (TIS) is also available on 131 450 to assist those requiring additional in-language support.

TIS provides access to interpreters who speak more than 150 languages.

“Data from the 2021 Census showed more than seven million people in Australia were born overseas, almost 30 per cent of the population at the time,” Ms Walter said.

“This tells us it’s more important than ever to make sure multicultural communities have census information in their language, especially new migrants completing the census for the first time.”

For more information, visit census.abs.gov.au/language.