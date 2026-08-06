A law firm has launched an investigation into alleged historical child abuse at the St Brigid’s Catholic Church in Greta.

The investigation began on behalf of an alleged victim who was a child parishioner at the church from 2003 to 2006.

Maurice Blackburn Lawyers associate in abuse law Molly Flowers said the client alleges they were sexually abused by an adult who was associated with the church in about 2005.

“The abuse was quite significant and occurred over many occasions,” she said.

Ms Flowers said the alleged adult in question had since passed away and the firm believed there may have been other victims.

“We're also appealing to witnesses who were associated with St Brigid’s parish during this time and may have any information that could assist,” she said.

“This could be anything they witnessed, heard, or had concerns about.

“Anyone in possession of documentary materials like photos, newsletters, or parish directories from that time would also be really useful for us.”

Ms Flowers said the law firm was in the early stages of its investigation and while the alleged incidents occurred within the Diocese of Sandhurst, the firm continues to investigate who the appropriate respondent in a civil case would be.

Anyone with any relevant information can contact Ms Flowers on 03 8102 2094 or email mflowers@mauriceblackburn.com.au