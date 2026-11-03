Centenarian just one of many titles for John Day

In 1945, a wireless operator for Australia’s armed forces is showered with affection from strangers in a Melbourne street for the war in Europe has ended. Years flicker by, and the ex-serviceman is now a CEO of one of Australia’s biggest classical and jazz record companies because of a friendship forged between himself and a British millionaire. And in present-day 2026, the Wangaratta retiree John Day is celebrating 100 years of a truly remarkable life in the presence of his beloved wife, three children, seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. John Day was born on 27 October 1926, but as is the case with most hopeful young people, he said his life really started when he graduated school in 1942. Of course, in the background of his transition to adulthood, was World War II. The young man, who was working for the Melbourne Herald, decided he would enlist for the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF). “My eyesight was such that I couldn’t qualify as a pilot… so I asked if I could become a wireless operator,” John said. He completed his training, with John humbly admitting he passed out top over “quite a number of hundreds” of candidates. His first posting was at the historic estate of Frognall, Canterbury, at the headquarters of General Douglas MacArthur, American General in command of the Allied forces of the South Pacific. Frognall, which is here to this day, was occupied for more than 40 years by the Royal Australian Air Force from 1943, providing a critical hub for the RAAF communications network in the 1939-45 war. “It was staffed mainly by women members, and I was the first male wireless operator to be posted there,” John said. But one shift, his life on the troops as he knew it pivoted. It was 8 May 1945, and John was rostered for his 2am-8am watch with the Louis Mountbatten headquarters in Dehli, India. “It was a tough watch because the sending and receiving were on different wavelengths,” John said. “Towards the end of the watch, right at the end, I received a message from Delhi coming through… without any warning. “I had it written down [as] ‘Waren ded eu rope’." Through the nearly indecipherable wavelength, John eventually made out the message: ‘WAR ENDED EUROPE’. “I called over the sergeant... said ‘Serge, look what I’ve just got from India’," he said. “[He] snatched it out of my hand, read it… disappeared. “There was nothing for 10 minutes, then all hell broke loose.” Finishing what would be an unforgettable watch, John took a tram to the CBD instead of his usual route home. “I walked the streets for about 10 minutes and then suddenly, because I was in uniform, women and men appeared from everywhere to hug and kiss me,” he recalled. “It was a wonderful experience… I must have been kissed and hugged 30 or 40 times.” He was accordingly demobilised, and after a short-lived stint as a freelance writer, it was time for his next pursuit. He returned to the Herald, where he began working in the book publishing department, run by Terrence Creswell-George, an Englishman. Mr Creswell-George left the company to return to England and take over as head of Odham’s book publishing department and later offered a sales director role to his mentee John. So, John packed his bags and moved to England, cementing what would be a turning point in the world of vinyl records. Through John’s secretary, he met a man named Norman Lonsdale and a friendship was born. A wealthy man, Norman offered to finance a new venture for John. “After one or two false starts, we came up with the idea of a record club,” John said. “There wasn’t one at that stage, because vinyl records had only recently come in. “So we founded the World Record Club.” Eventually, they broadened their horizons to Australia under Mr Creswell-George and John, which is around when his wife Dianne entered the picture. John worked at World Record Club Australia as sales director and as CEO, and after being bought by EMI, as chairman. After that, he created his own company, Readicut Australia, and later was involved with the Victorian State Opera, as director and chairman before retiring. “We came to Wangaratta 18 years ago… we were fed up with Melbourne,” John said. “It was the best thing we ever did.” One of the first things they noticed when they moved here was the stark contrast in city and country communities. “People would smile at you when you passed them on the streets and say good morning when we’d never seen them before in our lives,” John said. “First time, I was so astonished, I didn’t respond at all.” John now spends much of his days tending his vegetable garden, a passion that has flourished since living in the North East. His few wise words of advice beyond not giving up are simple. “Be expectant of something interesting going to happen… even if it’s only waiting for seeds to germinate,” he said.