Lifeblood has officially launched its annual three-month Emergency Services Blood Drive, calling on local first responders and the community to bolster national stocks as levels of O- and O+ blood remain low across Australia.

The drive, which began on 1 May, unites emergency services teams in a mission to save lives outside of their daily frontline duties.

For more than a decade, this partnership has resulted in nearly 130,000 donations, equating to an estimated 390,000 lives saved.

The 2025 campaign saw 14,190 donations made towards this blood drive, including 4199 in Victoria, accounting for 29.5pc of overall donations.

CFA contributed more than 950 of these donations, helping to save around 2877 lives.

Across Australia levels of O- and O+ blood are low but Lifeblood encourages everyone, no matter what blood type to give if they are able.

You don’t need to know your blood type to donate, you can simply make an appointment and Lifeblood will take care of the rest.

To find your nearest donor centre, visit www.lifeblood.com.au/donor-centre.