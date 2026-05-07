Changes to residential rental application laws which came into effect at the end of March are aiming to make the system fairer for renters.

"Essentially, it's introduced a standard rental application which everyone has to use, to make things fairer for renters across the board," Garry Nash & Co leasing manager Skye Couch said.

"Agents and landlords can only ask for the information that is requested on this form, which makes it much easier for renters.

"It is a simpler, faster approach, seeking basic information such as whether the renter can pay rent, as well as their references."

According to Consumer Affairs Victoria, the new standard form gives renters stronger rights and protections, greater security over their leases and finances, and improved safety in their homes.

Rental providers have clearer obligations and better processes for managing their property, with the new form aiming to balance the relationship between renters and providers.

The changes introduced on 31 March also ban third party fees for applications and rent payment, with only rental providers, agents and banks able to charge these fees.

Also, the Director of Consumer Affairs Victoria and the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal, including Rental Dispute Resolution Victoria, will be able to consider additional factors when determining whether a proposed rent increase is excessive.

Further changes to rental laws are set to take effect on 13 October, including provision of advance knowledge about bond claims; a requirement to keep records showing compliance with the rental minimum standards; mandatory gas and electrical safety checks every two years for all rental properties; the need for a gas check before draughtproofing work; and a ban on rental providers and agents charging any fees for applications.

New minimum energy efficiency standards will be phased in from 1 March, 2027, with rental properties required to meet new energy efficiency standards for heating, cooling, hot water, showerheads, ceiling insulation, and draughtproofing in phases.

Ms Couch said there was still strong demand for rental properties in Wangaratta.

"At the moment there are 17 properties listed on realestate.com.au, which is a good amount," she said.

"Between 10 and 20 is considered good, and it currently includes quite a range of properties.

"We are also seeing lots of people moving to Wangaratta for work, including health care workers and teachers, which is great to see."