A pair of local cricketers are quickly making their mark in the UK, as they trade the Australian winter and footy for the English summer and cricket.

Wangaratta Magpies CC A graders Cooper Matheson and Tyler Nanson have officially begun their overseas season in England’s Derbyshire and Cheshire Cricket League.

Matheson plays for New Mills Cricket Club, located roughly 25km south-east of Manchester, while Nanson has joined Chapel-en-le-Frith Cricket Club, just 15 minutes down the road from New Mills.

The DCCL division one season commenced on Saturday, 18 April – Mills have enjoyed a strong start to the season with two wins and a cancelled match, sitting third overall, while Chapel are yet to record a win.

The two clubs recently met in what their clubs dubbed the ‘Battle of the Aussies’ on 2 May at Chapel-en-le-Frith, with Matheson’s New Mills taking bragging rights after posting 9/248 from their 45 overs before bowling Chapel out for 131 in 30.3 overs.

Matheson starred in the match, the wicketkeeper/batter smashing 60 from 53 balls with four maximums and five boundaries.

Not to be outdone, Nanson top scored for Chapel with 64 from 49 balls, striking at 130.61 at the top of the order and taking 1/18 off six overs with the ball.

The Derbyshire and Cheshire Cricket League season continues this weekend, with Matheson and New Mills at home to Charlesworth and Chisworth CC, while Nanson and Chapel-en-le-Frith head to Mount Pleasant to take on Newton CC, Cheshire.