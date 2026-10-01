Changes to CEO delegations approved

Rural City of Wangaratta councillors formally updated the Instrument of Delegation to the chief executive officer to streamline day-to-day operations and clarify financial limits following this month’s council meeting on Tuesday 22 September. The report was presented by director of sustainability and culture Stephen Swart, who highlighted the balance between efficient decision-making and council governance. "Councils use delegations of power to ensure day-to-day decisions can be made in a timely manner, while at the same time maintaining appropriate governance oversight," he said. "A key part of this is the instrument of delegation to the CEO under section 11 of the Local Government Act 2020." Mr Swart explained that the completed review of the delegation instrument recommended several key amendments. These included clarifying that financial limits specify amounts exclusive of GST, updating condition numbering, and removing a condition to allow the CEO to investigate service delivery options without requiring an initial council decision to do so. The motion to adopt the updated Instrument of Delegation was moved by Cr Tania Maxwell and seconded by Cr Ashlee Fitzpatrick. Councillors voted unanimously in favour, and the recommendation was carried. \u2003