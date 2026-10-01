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Changes to CEO delegations approved

<p>MOTION CARRIED: Councillors voted unanimously in favour is updating the Instrument of Delegation to the chief executive officer to streamline day-to-day operations and clarify financial limits at this month\\'s council meeting.</p>\\n
<p>MOTION CARRIED: Councillors voted unanimously in favour is updating the Instrument of Delegation to the chief executive officer to streamline day-to-day operations and clarify financial limits at this month\\'s council meeting.</p>\\n

MOTION CARRIED: Councillors voted unanimously in favour is updating the Instrument of Delegation to the chief executive officer to streamline day-to-day operations and clarify financial limits at this month's council meeting.

Updated changes set to streamline day-to-day operations and clarify financial limits
Jordan Duursma
October 1, 2026 • 02:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026