At least 100 people attended the Cheshunt and Whitfield communities' dawn service at Cheshunt Hall, in front of the monument to local nurses Caroline Ennis and Dorothy Elmes.

MC for the service was Jed Hart of Whitfield, a former RAN seagoing officer and helicopter pilot who had extensive war experience in the Indonesian Confrontation of Malaysia, and later with the Navy as a helicopter pilot flying combat missions in Vietnam.

His reflections on the significance of ANZAC Day were drawn from his experience.

The solemn address of reflection was delivered by Geoffrey Vincent of Cheshunt, who was a conscript to the Army and a Vietnam soldier, serving as crew on the Army re-supply vessel John Monash.

He delivered a personal family narrative of the horrific loss suffered by vast numbers of families when their sons, fathers, husbands, cousins, and friends were killed, or survived permanent injuries only to be affected for the rest of their lives.

Following the service, the Cheshunt Hall committee produced a free ANZAC breakfast of eggs, bacon and sausages, tea and coffee - and of course, a tot of rum or good whiskey for those inclined to a 'stirrup cup'.

Those who attended went about the rest of their day greatly moved by their attendance, which had induced in many eyes a tear of gratitude, humility of obligation, and enhanced understanding of the freedom achieved by those who made the ultimate sacrifice.