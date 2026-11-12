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City pauses to honour service to country

<p>A COMMUNITY REMEMBERS: Greg Larkins, MC for Wangaratta\\'s Remembrance Day service, speaks to the large gathering at the Wangaratta Cenotaph. PHOTO: Grace Fredsberg</p>\\n
<p>A COMMUNITY REMEMBERS: Greg Larkins, MC for Wangaratta\\'s Remembrance Day service, speaks to the large gathering at the Wangaratta Cenotaph. PHOTO: Grace Fredsberg</p>\\n

A COMMUNITY REMEMBERS: Greg Larkins, MC for Wangaratta's Remembrance Day service, speaks to the large gathering at the Wangaratta Cenotaph. PHOTO: Grace Fredsberg

Rural City of Wangaratta marks Remembrance Day.
Simone Kerwin
November 12, 2026 • 12:58

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