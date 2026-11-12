City pauses to honour service to country

A flag fluttering, birds warbling, and the distant rumble of traffic were the only movement and sound around the Wangaratta Cenotaph on Wednesday morning, as Rural City of Wangaratta residents gathered to observe a minute's silence for Remembrance Day. A hot morning, with the mercury rising into the high 20s by 11am, did little to dissuade locals of all ages from turning out in good numbers to honour those who have served - and made the ultimate sacrifice - in wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations across the globe. This year's Remembrance Day marked the 108-year anniversary of the signing of the Armistice that ended fighting in World War 1. As 2026 is also the 85th anniversary of the Siege of Tobruk, which involved the 2/24th Battalion known as 'Wangaratta's Own', this added further opportunity for locals' reflection. Illustrating the interest of young people in understanding and remembering the occasion, guest speakers at Wednesday's service were the recipients of the 2026 Bob Iskov Kokoda Scholarship, Wangaratta High School's Angela Keenan, Cathedral College's Cooper Clark and Beth Meisinger, and Galen Catholic College's Fern Tucker. The students spoke about their experiences in preparing for and completing their Kokoda walk earlier this year, what they learnt from the challenge, and what they had taken into their lives as a result. Beth, for instance, said walking Kokoda had changed her perspective on life, and given her a renewed enthusiasm for "living life to the fullest and with gratitude". Among those who were drawn to the cenotaph on Wednesday were veterans Brian Wadley, Jeff Robins and Paul Gannon. Brian was part of the 8th/13th Victorian Mounted Rifles, and though never deployed, trained at Puckapunyal and spent nine years with the Citizen Military Forces (CMF). His involvement followed in the military footsteps of his father, who had served in World War 2, and that family connection continued with Brian's son having served in Iraq and Bougainville and currently being involved in the Army Reserve, and Brian's grandsons now serving in the 4th/19th Prince of Wales Lighthorse, and in the Navy. "This is an important day for all, for people to remember what has happened," he said. Jeff was 17 when he joined the CMF, spending two years in the Army Reserve-style force. "Then my numbers came up and I thought, I may as well go and do it," he said. "I was part of the first intake in 1972 at Puckapunyal, and did my training at Latchford Barracks at Bonegilla, then was posted to the Armoured Centre LAD (Light Aid Detachment) to help with servicing and maintaining army vehicles." As part of his endeavours to ensure young people are aware of the sacrifices made by previous generations, which follows on from his work teaching mechanics at Latchford Barracks, Jeff has helped initiate a project at Glenrowan aimed at recognising World War 1 Diggers from the district. "We've been planting trees at the Glenrowan reserve, and researching to eventually put the name of a Digger with each tree, just to give something back to the community and have them recognised," he said. Paul Gannon enlisted in the army as a 17-year-old, enticed by the thought of a job away from Melbourne. "I stayed for 21 years, which shows it must have been the place for me," he said. Paul saw two tours of Vietnam, again continuing a family tradition, after his grandfather served in World War 1 and his father in World War 2. It wasn't just locals who attended Wednesday's service, with the RSL Active Remembrance Ride there as part of their stopover in Wangaratta. The 13 riders from NSW and Queensland had been in the area for three nights, enjoying day rides as part of an annual event aimed at supporting communities through active tourism, and encouraging veterans to be active. Heads bowed along with the gathered locals, the group was pleased to be part of the remembrance service. Elsewhere in the municipality, a service was held at the Oxley Soldiers Memorial on Wednesday morning.