Wangaratta Rovers will not field a side in the 2027 North East Border Female Football League open competition, citing “limited player numbers” and a lack of a “suitable” coach as prime reasons. In a social media post on Wednesday night, the club announced the decision to pull the senior side, but maintained it will field junior sides in the under 12, under 15 and under 18 divisions. “This decision has not been made lightly and follows a thorough assessment of the ongoing challenges associated with maintaining a sustainable open women’s football program,” it read. “Throughout the 2026 season, limited player numbers regularly required players to participate in multiple games across age groups to ensure teams could take the field. “Despite the club’s efforts to recruit a suitable open women’s coach for 2027, these attempts have unfortunately been unsuccessful. “The board wishes to reaffirm its ongoing commitment to the development and growth of girls’ and women’s football at the Wangaratta Rovers. “The club’s immediate priority will be to continue strengthening our under 12, under 15 and under 18 girls’ programs, which have flourished over the past 12 months. “The board sincerely thanks all players who represented the Wangaratta Rovers open women’s team throughout the 2026 season for their contribution and commitment to the club. “We wish each of them every success in their future football endeavours. “While the open women’s program will enter recess for the 2027 season, the board remains open to revisiting its return in future years when player numbers, coaching resources and overall circumstances support a sustainable program. “The future of girls’ football at the Wangaratta Rovers remains bright, and the board looks forward to building on the strong foundations established across our junior programs.” The decision was a shock for not only the competition, but the players themselves. Open women’s player Jess Whitehead, who coached the side in 2026 while recovering from an ACL injury, said the playing group received no communication or consultation from the board, only finding out they wouldn’t be playing through the social media post. “I didn’t play this season because of an ACL injury, but I coached the under 18s and open women at Rovers, and am in contact with the entire open playing list, and no one was consulted at all about whether or not we wanted to play, how many of us there were, or anything,” she said. “When Rovers came out and said we haven’t got enough for a team, it’s pretty surprising, considering they haven’t actually checked in with anyone. “They haven’t spoken to a single member of the 2026 playing group to gauge how many and who is interested in playing in 2027. “I know there have been coaches who applied for the position for 2027 and were turned away because Rovers stated they had already filled the position, which of course we now know is not correct. “As the coach from 2026 and having been at the club and coached multiple age groups over the entire time female footy’s been an option since 2018, if they were completely desperate and had no coach - I coached this year because they were struggling to find someone – we could’ve had a conversation if it was that dire, and I would have [coached].” Corowa Rutherglen have also announced they will not field a senior side, with Thurgoona and Lavington reportedly struggling for numbers, meaning the open women’s competition is in jeopardy of falling apart. Wangaratta Rovers were contacted for further comment.