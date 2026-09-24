City's leaders to gather for inaugural alliance meeting

Opportunities for growth, a shortage of housing, workforce challenges and the need for greater infrastructure investment are among the common themes emerging from conversations between council and businesses across the Wangaratta region. Recent Business Leaders' Coffee Catch-ups have brought together local business owners, employers and industry leaders to discuss the opportunities and challenges facing the region. The sessions are intended to become a regular forum for sharing ideas, strengthening relationships and helping inform advocacy priorities for the future. One area attracting considerable attention is the need for stronger investment in regional communities and greater support for initiatives that help turn opportunities into projects, jobs and economic growth. A key focus emerging from these discussions is advocacy for a Regional Growth Fund, which would establish a long-term partnership between the Victorian government and regional councils to help unlock housing supply, enabling infrastructure, employment precincts, project development and investment attraction across regional Victoria. The fund recognises that many regional communities have ambitious plans and significant economic opportunities, but often lack the resources needed to undertake planning, develop business cases and complete the groundwork required to bring major projects and investment opportunities to life. Rural City of Wangaratta chief executive officer Matt Nelson said the discussions had provided valuable insight into both the opportunities and challenges facing local businesses. "What has been particularly encouraging is the optimism businesses have about the future of our region and their willingness to contribute ideas and solutions," Mr Nelson said. "While every business is different, many of the discussions have centred around similar themes. “Housing availability, workforce attraction, infrastructure investment and creating the conditions that encourage business confidence and growth have all featured strongly. "Businesses are telling us they see opportunities for expansion, investment and job creation, but they also recognise that some of the foundations required to support that growth need further attention. "Since commencing as CEO earlier this year, one of my priorities has been spending time listening and learning from the people who are investing in our region, employing local people and helping drive our economy. "Those conversations are helping us better understand where the opportunities exist, where the barriers are and where we should be focusing our efforts. "Regional councils shouldn't simply be seen as recipients of funding. “They should be seen as partners in delivering the outcomes governments are trying to achieve. "We have the local knowledge, the local relationships and the ability to move quickly when opportunities arise. “When councils are properly resourced and empowered, better outcomes can often be delivered faster and more efficiently. "The conversations we're having with businesses reinforce that. “Many of the barriers they're identifying are challenges that can only be solved through genuine partnership between local communities and all levels of government. "The Regional Growth Fund reflects that approach and it recognises that regional communities need more than ambition. “They need the resources and support to plan for growth, develop projects and deliver the infrastructure that allows communities and businesses to prosper." Mr Nelson said the discussions would continue to help shape the region's advocacy priorities and strengthen the case for future investment. "The message we're hearing is clear - there is strong confidence in the future of our region, but there is also a desire to see greater investment and stronger partnerships that help regional communities reach their full potential," he said. "The next step is taking what we've heard and turning it into practical advocacy priorities that support businesses, create jobs and help our region continue to grow." A Wangaratta Economic Growth Alliance is currently being established and will hold its inaugural meeting later this month. The alliance will bring together senior leaders from organisations including North East Health Wangaratta, North East Water, NVITAFE, Tourism North East, Regional Development Australia and the Rural City of Wangaratta. Together, these organisations play an important role in delivering services, infrastructure, education, training and investment initiatives that help shape the region's future. Mr Nelson said the alliance would provide an opportunity for key regional organisations to come together around a shared understanding of the opportunities and challenges facing the region and help strengthen the case for future investment. "The conversations taking place through the Business Leaders' Coffee Catch-ups are providing valuable insight from those creating jobs and investing locally,” he said. “The alliance will help bring together organisations that have a direct role in responding to many of those challenges and opportunities. "If we want to realise the region's potential, we need business, industry, service providers and government working together with a shared focus on what matters most for our future."