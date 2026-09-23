VB’s Mob hits the road for MND fight

The Bourke and Michelini families are gearing up for this year’s Daniher’s Drive, FightMND’s annual fundraising road trip, and a deeply personal tribute to Vicki Bourke/Michelini, whose life was cut short by motor neurone disease (MND) in July 2025. Now in its tenth year, the Daniher’s Drive is headed to South Australia for the first time with the family’s local team ‘VB’s Mob’ set to join 250 other cars on a four-day road trip to raise awareness and vital funds for a future free from MND. The team’s goal is to raise $15,000 bringing their total to $25,000 over the past three years. Long-time local resident and Vicki’s husband, Ian ‘Pa’ Bourke, said like many others who join Daniher’s Drive, their lives have been forever changed by MND. “Our personal drive to raise much needed funds for MND, is due to the loss of a loved one in July 2025,” he said. “Once our wife, mum, nan, gran, gigi, aunty and friend was diagnosed with this ‘BEAST’ of a disease, it dramatically changed our lives. “Our new motto each day was ‘today is the new normal’.” Pa said Vicki’s struggle with MND was quite rapid and they found out very quickly that the resources and support systems were very minimal, especially in regional areas. “Every day in Australia, two people are diagnosed with MND, and at least two will die from the disease,” he said. “There are no treatments, there is no cure yet. “We are determined to help raise funds to find new treatments and ultimately a cure for this terrible disease.” In 2025, Daniher’s Drive saw over seven million fundraised by 225 participants, earned media reach of 6.9 million, with an advertising value equivalency of $355,975, and had 468 mentions across TV, radio, online and print. To date, “VB’s Mob” have raised just over $12,000, just under their team goal which will allow them to participate in this year’s “Daniher Drive” in Adelaide next month. Kerri Michelini encouraged people to donate if they are able. “Any money you can give will go a long way to helping us reach our target and continue funding valuable MND research,” she said. For more information, or to donate, visit https://support.fightmnd.org.au/fundraisers/vbsmob.