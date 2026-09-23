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VB’s Mob hits the road for MND fight

<p>A WORTHY CAUSE: Kim Michelini, Ian Bourke and Kerri Michelini are calling on the community to support FightMND\\u2019s annual fundraising road trip \\'Daniher\\u2019s Drive\\', in loving memory of (centre) Vicki Bourke/Michelini, whose life was cut short by motor neurone disease in July 2025.</p>\\n
<p>A WORTHY CAUSE: Kim Michelini, Ian Bourke and Kerri Michelini are calling on the community to support FightMND\\u2019s annual fundraising road trip \\'Daniher\\u2019s Drive\\', in loving memory of (centre) Vicki Bourke/Michelini, whose life was cut short by motor neurone disease in July 2025.</p>\\n

A WORTHY CAUSE: Kim Michelini, Ian Bourke and Kerri Michelini are calling on the community to support FightMND’s annual fundraising road trip 'Daniher’s Drive', in loving memory of (centre) Vicki Bourke/Michelini, whose life was cut short by motor neurone disease in July 2025.

Local family calls for community support for MND fundraiser
Jordan Duursma
September 23, 2026 • 02:00

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