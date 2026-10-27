City's student leaders gather to connect and share

The 2027 senior student captains and prefects from Wangaratta High School, Galen Catholic College and Cathedral College Wangaratta came together last week for the inaugural student leadership catch-up. The new quarterly initiative is aimed at building connections and sharing ideas between the student leaders of the three local secondary schools. The first gathering was hosted by Wangaratta High School, with students given the opportunity to view the school's newly-completed flexible learning centre, as they connected with their fellow leaders. The catch-up initiative builds on the regular quarterly meetings between the schools' principal teams, extending that collaboration to their student leaders and creating opportunities for young people to learn from one another's experiences. The gatherings will provide a valuable opportunity for students to exchange ideas, strengthen their leadership skills, and build relationships beyond their own school communities. By bringing student leaders together, the schools hope to foster collaboration, shared learning, and a stronger sense of connection across Wangaratta's secondary school community.