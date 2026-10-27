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City's student leaders gather to connect and share

<p>LEADERS FOR 2027: Wangaratta High School\\'s Angela Keenan, Erin Collins (head prefects), Lucy Armstrong and Isabelle Christison (deputy head prefects), Galen Catholic College\\'s Hudson McKenzie, Grace Gehrig (vice college captains), Charlie Flynn and Annika Van Riet (college captains), and Cathedral College Wangaratta\\'s Lilly Noble (school captain), Beth Meisinger (vice school captain), Harry Chandler (school captain) and Angus Martin (vice school captain) gathered for their first student leadership catch-up last week.</p>\\n
<p>LEADERS FOR 2027: Wangaratta High School\\'s Angela Keenan, Erin Collins (head prefects), Lucy Armstrong and Isabelle Christison (deputy head prefects), Galen Catholic College\\'s Hudson McKenzie, Grace Gehrig (vice college captains), Charlie Flynn and Annika Van Riet (college captains), and Cathedral College Wangaratta\\'s Lilly Noble (school captain), Beth Meisinger (vice school captain), Harry Chandler (school captain) and Angus Martin (vice school captain) gathered for their first student leadership catch-up last week.</p>\\n

LEADERS FOR 2027: Wangaratta High School's Angela Keenan, Erin Collins (head prefects), Lucy Armstrong and Isabelle Christison (deputy head prefects), Galen Catholic College's Hudson McKenzie, Grace Gehrig (vice college captains), Charlie Flynn and Annika Van Riet (college captains), and Cathedral College Wangaratta's Lilly Noble (school captain), Beth Meisinger (vice school captain), Harry Chandler (school captain) and Angus Martin (vice school captain) gathered for their first student leadership catch-up last week.

Student leaders for the 2027 school year gathered for their first catch-up last week.
Wangaratta Chronicle
October 27, 2026 • 01:00

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