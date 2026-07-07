A sudden halt to the football world at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic led AFL recruiter Scott Clayton to reflect on his life in list management.

The result of the "scribbled notes" he made during 2020-'21, when 80 per cent of all jobs across the AFL industry (including his own) were either cut or put on hold, form the basis of his new book, 'Deal Maker'.

An intriguing peek at what goes on behind the closed doors of AFL list management, the book written with sports journalist Peter Ryan draws on Clayton's 40 years inside the AFL system.

He lifts the lid on high-stakes deals, covert negotiations, and the power plays that shape every AFL list.

From building the Brisbane Bears and Gold Coast Suns, to engineering Gary Ablett's move from Geelong, Clayton has been at the centre of some of the game's most defining decisions.

Readers will relish the chance to learn about how clubs chase generational talent, gamble on potential players and rejuvenate themselves in the relentless pursuit of premiership success.

Even the appendices are fascinating reading for footy lovers, featuring sample interview questions for prospective players, 'golden rules' for selecting talent, and tips for talent spotters.

This is the first insider account of the deals, dramas and decisions that help determine success in the AFL competition, and a worthy addition to any sports library.

'Deal Maker', by Scott Clayton with Peter Ryan, will be released on 28 July through Hardie Grant Books (RRP $34.99).