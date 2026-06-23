Rising need and growing awareness of its services has seen Wangaratta Baptist Clothing Hub assist 250 more people this year than by the same time in 2025.

"I would say demand is high, particularly because of cost-of-living issues, and other issues compounding that, and there has been a big increase in need due to the change of seasons," Wangaratta Baptist Church Pastor Aaron Wardle said.

"We have seen increased demand since the cold weather arrived, and it has continued."

The clothing hub, operated in partnership with Thread Together since 2023, saves brand new, end-of-line clothing from landfill by distributing it to people in need through the hub based in the former Wangaratta Baptist Church on the corner of Docker and Baker streets.

The service is available to those whose need is identified by a referral agency, and access is available by appointment only, with the hub set up in the form of a retail store and guests able to privately browse, choose and try on clothing before making their selections.

Community activations, including at the church's Easter Fun Day, and at locations including Open Door Neighbourhood House, have featured the Thread Together Mobile Wardrobe and resulted in referrals to the service.

Use of the Wangaratta clothing hub has also been given a boost through the employment of new partnership manager Grace Ferguson.

Grace started in the role earlier this year, and is charged with speaking to supporting agencies, schools and other groups to highlight eligibility for the service.

"One of the great benefits of having Grace on board is being able to reach more groups and organisations, so that they know what we do, and we can reach more people," Pastor Wardle said.

Grace is also working with philanthropic individuals and businesses to secure support for the initiative, and assisting with grant applications, with grants received from Australia Post, Into Our Hands and the Wangaratta RSL Sub-Branch.

Her role has been supported by $20,000 in seed funding from Baptist Care - double the amount the service had been seeking.

"Having Grace here means we are able to do more and help more people, and we are very grateful for the support that has enabled that," Pastor Wardle said.

"Baptist Care sees the benefits of what we do here, meeting people's needs in a way that offers dignity and hope."

Grace said she loved connecting with people, hearing their stories, and watching their demeanour transform from being unsure about the experience, to having "a massive smile and their hope restored".

"I also find people coming through with little kids are looking to connect, so we can direct them to programs like Mainly Music, and Story Time at the library," she said.

"And I've enjoyed building relationships with agencies, so they have a connection point."

Grace said her background was in youth and family work, and as she also came from a disadvantaged background, she felt it helped her connect with those utilising the service.

"I've been where they've been, so I can show that there's hope you can recover," she said.

"We see a lot of different people, from those in economic distress, to people who are homeless, have left domestic violence situations, grandparents caring for grandchildren, and people who have lost their jobs and are trying to support their families."

Aaron said: "Regardless of how people present when they walk through the door, we never judge them, because we don't know their circumstances.

"If you're doing it tough, we just want to help."

Volunteers are always needed for the service, and anyone able to offer their time to the initiative, as well as agencies keen to connect with the hub for referrals, or those who would like to support the service through donations and sponsorship can contact Grace via email at grace@wangarattabaptist.com.au

Tax deductible donations can be made to the service before the end of the financial year.

Anyone seeking a referral to the service can contact local agencies, or contact aaron@wangarattabaptist.com.au