Coalition pledges funds to $320,000 Moyhu Bowls Club upgrade

An elected Coalition government has pledged to assist in a $320,000 upgrade at the Moyhu Bowls Club. Visiting the club, Nationals’ MP for Ovens Valley Tim McCurdy said the commitment would involve $245,000 from the Coalition, backed by a $75,000 local contribution to support this much-loved sporting club and invest in the future of the regional community. Mr McCurdy said the funding would support rink upgrades and help keep the club thriving for years to come. “Moyhu is a fantastic community, and its bowls club plays an important role in bringing people together,” he said. “Smaller towns like Moyhu deserve their fair share of quality facilities, and we need to ensure they have the infrastructure needed to stay social, active and connected.” Mr McCurdy also made election pledges this week of $10 million towards Yarrawonga P-12 College, $4 million to establish a dedicated dialysis facility in Cobram, and $2 million for the Wangaratta Senior Citizens Club to find a permanent home.