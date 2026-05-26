Australia’s biggest comedy festival is hitting the road and coming to Wangaratta on Thursday 28 May from 8pm at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre.

The Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow promises a curated line-up of comedy legends and fresh faces from Australia and beyond, the roadshow has all your comedy bases covered (no joke) – all in one side-splitting show.

The Wangaratta line-up includes Justin Hamilton, Alexandra Hudson, Nat Harris, Hannah Camilleri, Nick Schuller and Rowan Thambar.

Critically acclaimed stand-up comedian and former comedy writer at ‘The Project’ on Channel 10, Rowan Thambar, said the Wangaratta audience should expect the unexpected from his set in the roadshow.

“But it will probably be a lot about being on my phone and stories from when I worked on The Project,” he said.

Rowan described himself as a storyteller.

“But don’t worry there are still plenty of gags,” he said.

“Like for example, when I said 'I’m a storyteller' I threw up in my mouth a little.”

Rowan said when the roadshow came to his hometown of Newcastle, it was the first time he had ever seen comedy live.

"It changed my life and the fact I get to be a part of that same institution is so exciting," he said.

"I’ve done a few of these roadshows before, but let me tell you the line up that is coming to Wangaratta this year is by far the best line up I’ve ever been apart of.

"This is a very talented group of comedians you truly won’t want to miss.'

For almost three decades the Melbourne International Comedy Festival has been touring far and wide, bringing giggles, guffaws and good times to Australia – and now it’s Wangaratta’s turn.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.wpacc.com.au.

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What's On In Brief

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Still Life exhibition at Bainz Gallery

Local artist group, GANEAA (Goulburn and North East Artists Alliance) has an exhibition titled 'Still Life' on display at the Bainz Gallery (foyer of Wangaratta Library) for the month of May, open during library hours.

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Wardrobe swap at Zac's Place

A community-driven wardrobe swap at Zac’s Place is set to help residents refresh their closets while raising funds for the Wang Night Shelter.

The community is invited to take part in the event on Saturday 30 May, from 10am to 1pm at Zac’s Place, 1–3 Wills Street.

Shoppers can fill a bag of clothing for $5, or donate a bag of clean, gently used items and receive one bag for $2, with additional bags priced at $5.

All proceeds will go directly to the Wang Night Shelter, which is preparing to operate for its eighth year this winter.

Donations of clean, gently used clothing can be arranged ahead of time by contacting Sianni Uch on 0466 250 313, with items requested by 29 May.

The event has no entry fee and will operate as cash only.

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Winton Festival of Speed 2026

Tickets are on sale for the Winton Festival of Speed 2026, with more than 300 historically significant race cars expected to front at the rural circuit from 24 to 26 July.

Confirmed categories appearing at WFOS26 are Group N Historic Touring Cars (Under and Over 2 Litre), Heritage Touring Cars including Groups C & A, Group S Sports Cars, Formula Ford, MGs and Invited British, Alfa Romeo Racing, Porsche 944 Challenge and BMW E30 Racing.

Additionally, Super Sprint classes have been expanded inviting 5 Litre Touring Cars, V8Brutes, Auscars, GT Cars up to 2010, Touring Car Tributes and Touring Car Legends, while facilitating the inaugural running of The Fitzy Cup, a Porsche-focused category celebrating the legacy of Peter Fitzgerald.

Entries are also open, and all interested competitors with an eligible vehicle are encouraged to register via Motorsport Australia Event Entry.

Tickets are available via Humanitix, with single-day general admission passes available from $30.

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Seventh Wonder performs Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac fans can relive the magic live on stage when acclaimed tribute act Seventh Wonder performs at the Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre on Saturday 13 June at 8pm.

Hailed as one of the world’s leading Fleetwood Mac shows, the production delivers an electrifying and authentic recreation of the band’s iconic sound.

Audiences will be treated to a full performance of the legendary 'Rumours' album, alongside classic hits including 'Go Your Own Way', 'Dreams' and 'Don’t Stop'.

Led by powerhouse vocalist Bloom and endorsed by former Fleetwood Mac manager Dennis Dunstan, the show has earned praise from fans and even the band’s co-founder Mick Fleetwood.

Tickets are available through WPACC.

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Ruins in Reverse exhibition at Wangaratta Art Gallery

Carly Fischer's exhibition 'Ruins in Reverse' is on display at the Wangaratta Art Gallery in Gallery 2 until 14 June.

Ruins in Reverse is a sculptural and sound-based installation inspired by the former Beechworth Asylum and Ms Fischer's great-grandmother’s 50-year life spent institutionalised for 'talking to the furniture'.

The work explores the idea of shifting between realities, uncovering forgotten fragments that blur past and present.

Tracing the architectural features of the asylum buildings, Ruins in Reverse captures its physical and acoustic resonance.

Drawing on histories of architecture, institutions, geology, and mining connected to Beechworth, Ms Fischer’s recordings, research and impressions are reassembled into 'architectural assemblages' that merge sound and sculpture, material and context, creating an immersive reflection on memory and place.

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Vika & Linda to visit Wangaratta on their largest ever national tour

Iconic Australian duo Vika & Linda have recently released their powerful new single ‘Where Do You Come From?’, alongside the announcement of their ninth studio album.

To celebrate the new release, Vika & Linda will embark on their largest ever national tour to date with their band The Bullettes, touching down at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Friday 19 June at 7.30pm.

Audiences will be treated to songs from the new album together with the songs and stories of their inimitable career.

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Bluey show coming to Wangaratta

Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show is coming to Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre on Saturday 27 June and Sunday 28 June at 9.30am and 12.30pm.

Featuring brilliantly created puppets, this theatrical adaptation of the Emmy award-winning children’s television series is packed with music, laughter, and fun for the whole family.

For more information and ticket links visit blueylive.com