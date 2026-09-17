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Community doubles support for literacy fundraiser

<p>SUPER-STARRS: Officeworks Wangaratta\\'s top donor and store co-ordinator Karen Starr, joined by team members Sharon Stevens and Kat Gillespie, are rapt about the emphatic support for the Literacy is Freedom Appeal. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n
<p>SUPER-STARRS: Officeworks Wangaratta\\'s top donor and store co-ordinator Karen Starr, joined by team members Sharon Stevens and Kat Gillespie, are rapt about the emphatic support for the Literacy is Freedom Appeal. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n

SUPER-STARRS: Officeworks Wangaratta's top donor and store co-ordinator Karen Starr, joined by team members Sharon Stevens and Kat Gillespie, are rapt about the emphatic support for the Literacy is Freedom Appeal. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma

Officeworks’ Literacy is Freedom Appeal handed major boost by the Wangaratta community.
Grace Fredsberg
September 17, 2026 • 02:00

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