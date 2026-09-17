Community doubles support for literacy fundraiser

The Wangaratta community is receiving praise for leading monetary support for Officeworks’ Literacy is Freedom Appeal, raising almost double the Wangaratta store’s fundraising target - and the campaign isn't even over yet. Raising $1500 within the first nine days of the campaign launch and $2200 a week later, the momentum from store members such as top donor Karen Starr and shoppers alike has not gone unnoticed and only continues to grow. Indeed, Wangaratta customers are the top donors across Officeworks stores nationwide and collectively, they've raised more than $1480 more than this time last year. Officeworks Wangaratta business manager Jack Lindsay said the show of generosity has been incredible to see. “We’ve been blown away by the support from the Wangaratta community,” Mr Lindsay said. “This is a wonderful reflection of the generosity of the Wangaratta community and how strongly locals have embraced the appeal." Throughout September, Officeworks runs its annual Literacy is Freedom Appeal, aimed at supporting children and young people facing barriers to developing essential literacy skills. All funds raised go towards equipping students with school supplies, learning resources, and a new book to help propel their learning. With the appeal donations closing on 30 September, this achievement serves as an encouraging reminder of the power communities hold in making positive change. “Every donation helps give children and young people the opportunity to build vital literacy skills and to read, learn and thrive," Mr Lindsay said. “We know there is so much more generosity to come, and we’re excited to see what our community can achieve together."