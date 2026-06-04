A vibrant showcase of local talent will be on display this month as RiverArts presents an exhibition celebrating the creativity of students and community artists.

Running from Monday 8 June to 30 June, the exhibition will be held at the Wangaratta Library’s Bainz Gallery, featuring a diverse collection of artworks created by primary and secondary students, adults and NDIS participants.

Visual artist, educator and graphic designer Linda Syers said visitors can expect a rich and engaging visual experience.

“Attendees of this art exhibition can look forward to a rich variety of artworks that highlight different styles, talents and an array of mediums,” she said.

“Additionally, some pieces displayed will be available for purchase, making it incredibly exciting for my students to see a red dot next to their name.”

The exhibition represents months of dedicated work, with students investing significant time and effort into their creations.

“Students at RiverArts have spent two terms creating a diverse selection of pieces,” Ms Syers said.

“They then faced the challenging decision of selecting their favourite work to present in the exhibition.”

Ms Syers said for many participants, the exhibition is more than just a display, it marks a significant milestone in their artistic journey.

“When people recognise and appreciate their work, it fosters confidence in their abilities and fuels their drive to pursue and achieve their personal artistic goals,” she said.

The exhibition highlights the breadth of talent within the Wangaratta community and aims to bring people together through art.

Ms Syers said community support plays a vital role in encouraging emerging artists.

“I wholeheartedly invite everyone in the community to join us,” she said.

“I am immensely proud of all my students; watching their progress and knowing the challenges and triumphs behind each piece fills me with joy.”

An opening night will be held on Monday 8 June, from 4.30pm to 6.30pm, giving visitors the opportunity to meet the artists and view the collection firsthand.

The exhibition will be open at the Bainz Gallery during library hours from 9.30am – 6pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9.30am – 8pm on Thursdays, and 9.30am – 1pm on Saturdays.

What's On In Brief

Book sale to support Wangaratta Library programs

The Friends of Wangaratta Library will host a book sale on Saturday 6 June, offering locals the chance to pick up a wide selection of affordable reads while supporting their local library.

Running from 9:30am to 12 noon at the Wangaratta Library, the sale will feature an extensive range of second-hand books, including adult fiction, non-fiction titles and children’s books.

Proceeds from the event will go directly towards supporting library programs and events, helping to enhance services and activities for the wider community.

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Roam Rutherglen at Dinah Wines

Dinah Wines will be offering visitors a warm winter welcome during Roam Rutherglen over the King’s Birthday weekend on 6 and 7 June, with mulled wine by the glass set to feature at the Wahgunyah cellar door.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.explorerutherglen.com.au/roam-rutherglen/.

Live music at the Pinsent

Jeff Cabalar will bring live music and relaxed vibes to the Pinsent Hotel on Saturday 6 June from 7:30pm, with free entry, great food, cocktails and an easy-going night out.

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Thirty x Thirty exhibition

Art Gallery on Ovens' fourth annual Thirty x Thirty exhibition is running until 22 June at Shop 4, 103 Murphy Street, Wangaratta.

The exhibition features small format artworks, each measuring 30 x 30 cm, created by regional artists working across a wide range of styles and mediums.

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Avian Park Community Market

The Avian Park Community Market is on this Sunday at Avian Park, on Newman Street in Wangaratta, from 8am until 12pm with a wide range of stalls to browse with new and used items, plants, fruit and veg and more, with refreshments available. For more information visit the market's Facebook page 'Avian Park Community Market Wangaratta' or to book a stall call Sheree on 0401 665 886.

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Glenrowan Community Market

Explore the ever-growing variety of stalls at the The Glenrowan Warby Ranges Lions Club Community Market on Monday 8 June at the Glenrowan Recreation Reserve, which include local made products including chocolates and wine, handmade treasures and unique gifts, plants and more.

Be sure to stop by the Clubs Barbecue while you are there, as funds raised from the barbecue are used to support the local community.

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Ruins in Reverse exhibition

Carly Fischer's exhibition 'Ruins in Reverse', a sculptural and sound-based installation inspired by the former Beechworth Asylum and Ms Fischer's great-grandmother’s 50-year life spent institutionalised, is on display at the Wangaratta Art Gallery in Gallery 2 until 14 June.

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Affording Truth exhibition

Exhibition 'Affording Truth' explores how people perceive and navigate truth in an era of global uncertainty, using the framework of affordances - the qualities of objects or environments that suggest or enable particular actions and interactions.

The exhibition presents new and existing work by 14 artists from across the country in Art Gallery 1 of the Wangaratta Art Gallery until 21 June.