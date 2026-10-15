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Community invited to Wangaratta Concert Band's musical afternoon

<p>REHEARSING: The Wangaratta Concert Band will share pieces ranging from upbeat pop hits to stirring classics during an afternoon of music at the Wangaratta Uniting Church Hall on Sunday 18 October at 2pm s part of the 2026 Seniors\\u2019 Festival.</p>\\n
<p>REHEARSING: The Wangaratta Concert Band will share pieces ranging from upbeat pop hits to stirring classics during an afternoon of music at the Wangaratta Uniting Church Hall on Sunday 18 October at 2pm s part of the 2026 Seniors\\u2019 Festival.</p>\\n

REHEARSING: The Wangaratta Concert Band will share pieces ranging from upbeat pop hits to stirring classics during an afternoon of music at the Wangaratta Uniting Church Hall on Sunday 18 October at 2pm s part of the 2026 Seniors’ Festival.

The Wangaratta Concert Band to share pieces ranging from upbeat pop hits to stirring classics
Jordan Duursma
October 15, 2026 • 01:00

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