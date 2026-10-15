Community invited to Wangaratta Concert Band's musical afternoon

The Wangaratta Concert Band is set to perform as part of the 2026 Seniors’ Festival on Sunday 18 October at 2pm in the Wangaratta Uniting Church Hall, sharing a musical afternoon full of fun, with pieces ranging from upbeat pop hits to stirring classics. The concert will feature the full Wangaratta Concert Band, as well as small ensembles, and duets. The program spans a multitude of genres, ranging from jazz, to folk, soundtrack, and pop. “Our program has a lot of variety - we are looking forward to performing for the community and will have something for everyone to enjoy” said Laura Vincent, co-musical director of the band. Performing as part of the Seniors’ Festival continues the Wangaratta Concert Band’s long history, bringing together musicians of all ages to connect and share their love of music. They invite the community to celebrate this longstanding tradition with them by enjoying an afternoon of musical delights, showcasing their hard work and passion for music. Baritone saxophone player and band publicity committee member Sarah Hurley encouraged everyone to come along, whether you're a senior looking to celebrate the seniors festival or just looking for a fun afternoon activity. "Even though the performance is for the seniors' festival, there's definitely something for everyone to enjoy," she said. "The band has been learning and rehearsing new repertoire since January this year, and are very eager to showcase their efforts." The concert is free to attend, music will commence at 2pm, with light refreshments to follow the concert. For more information, visit the Wangaratta Concert Band on Facebook or contact wangconcertband@gmail.com