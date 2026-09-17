Community shows its support for Harry

Generous donations from the community have seen Harry Lindsey surpass his initial $5000 fundraising target, ahead of his 'Project: 24 for 365' event next month. The 24-year-old will undertake 24 hours of continuous movement at Appin Street's Bill Eaton Athletics Complex, from 10am on Saturday 31 October to 10am on Sunday 1 November, in support of local mental health initiative Project 365. Having reset his fundraising target to $7500, Harry is already close to reaching the $7000 mark - yet another example of the fantastic support provided by the Wangaratta community. Harry is encouraging locals not only to donate funds to the cause, but to join him at the oval for whatever amount of time they can spare during the 24-hour period, to keep him company through the challenge - whether by walking, running, or just showing their support. All funds raised through the event will go to Project 365 to support mental health initiatives in the community. If you would like to contribute to Harry's fundraiser in the lead-up to the day, visit https://www.mycause.com.au/page/403556/project-24-for-365 or scan the QR code on this page.