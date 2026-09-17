Council director resigns

Rural City of Wangaratta director community and infrastructure Marcus Goonan has resigned from his role. Mr Goonan, who has been with council since 2019, is one of three directors at the rural city, along with Sarah Brindley (corporate and leisure) and Stephen Swart (sustainability and culture), in the corporate management team led by chief executive officer Matt Nelson, who joined council in April. As director community and infrastructure, Mr Goonan's responsibilities span infrastructure planning and delivery, field services, waste, and community services. His last day with council will be Friday 6 November, with council set to appoint an interim director. Mr Nelson said since joining council, Mr Goonan had made a significant contribution to the Rural City of Wangaratta and the local community. "Among his contributions were the development of the Wangaratta Sports and Aquatic Centre's additional pools, courts and stadium facilities, planning for the new netball amenities project, the Prosecco Road improvements, construction of the Ned Kelly Discovery Hub, Railway Precinct landscaping and amenity upgrades, and Inland Rail station upgrade works," Mr Nelson said. "Marcus also led council's response to several emergency events, and oversaw the growth of our Children's Services Centre. "On behalf of council, I thank Marcus for his service and wish him all the best for the future."