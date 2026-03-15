NESAY’s Level the Field event brought together young people, families and community members for a fantastic afternoon of sport and connection at WJ Findlay Oval in Wangaratta late last month.

The event featured AFL premiership player Dane Swan and AFLW Collingwood midfielder Airlie Runnalls, who spent the afternoon running skills, drills and activities with local young people.

The free event attracted a strong turnout, with many participants enjoying the rare opportunity to meet and train with elite footballers right in their own community.

NESAY CEO Laura Shortis said the day was a great opportunity to bring people together and create positive experiences for local young people.

“It was fantastic to see so many young people come along and get involved,” she said.

“Having the opportunity to bring two athletes like Dane Swan and Airlie Runnalls to our region and give young people the chance to meet and train with them at no cost made the day really special.”

The event concluded with a sausage sizzle and time for families to connect, rounding out what was widely described as a great day for everyone involved.

Ms Shortis said NESAY was also grateful for the support of the local community, with generous donations from community members and businesses helping raise funds to support young people to access sport.

“We’d like to sincerely thank the community and local businesses who supported the event,” she said.

“Their generosity will help more young people overcome barriers to participating in local sport.”

Following the strong attendance and positive feedback, NESAY hopes the event will help inspire similar opportunities in the future, continuing to support young people to stay active, connected and involved in their community.