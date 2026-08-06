A $73,000 grant will help provide the Boorhaman community with a safe place to gather during power outages and emergencies.

Boorhaman Recreation Reserve committee of management will use the funding to install a backup generator, satellite communications and EV charger to create a power hub for residents, surrounding farming properties and people reliant on powered medical or communications equipment.

The Boorhaman Community Emergency Power & Resilience Hub within the existing weatherboard hall will provide lighting, shelter, refrigeration, hot water, device and EV charging and emergency coordination in times of emergencies.

The grant has been provided through AusNet's Energy Resilience Community Fund, which is forking out $1.7m to 15 councils and community groups across Victoria.

Boorhaman Recreation Reserve committee of management president Nathan Bell said he was hoping the works to take the hub off-grid could start as early as next month so the it would be ready ahead of summer.

"It's fantastic news for our community of around 250, and it's the latest in a number of improvements we've been able to make recently," he said.

"A grant from the Rural City of Wangaratta has seen us install a large shelter next to our barbecue and a grant from the Glenrowan solar Farm helped us replace chairs and tables inside the hub."

AusNet executive general manager distribution, Andrew Linnie, said AusNet's grants support community-led projects that build long-term resilience and provide practical support during outages and extreme weather events.

“These projects are important because they are shaped and delivered by communities themselves," he said.

"Local councils, community organisations and volunteers know what they need and have turned that knowledge into practical solutions that keep people safe, connected and supported.”

Other recipients across the North East include:

- Swanpool Memorial Hall received $70,900 to expand existing solar and battery storage to enable the hall to operate as a community emergency hub.

- Stanley Rural Community Inc received $198,000 to install a solar and battery system at the recreation reserve and a backup generator at the Stanley Hotel so both locations can be gathering spaces for the community during power outages and emergency events.

- Murrindindi Shire Council received $113,000 to install an integrated solar, battery and generator-backed power system at Yea Saleyards to enable up to three days of power for lighting, communications, amenities, water and animal welfare during power outages and emergency events.

- Avenel Memorial Hall and Avenel Recreational Reserve received $157,500 to replace the battery and integrate existing solar panels and a generator at Avenel Memorial Hall to power wi-fi, lighting, cooking, medical equipment support, device charging and shelter during power outages and emergencies.

- Howmans Gap receivd $150,000 to become a community emergency hub during fires and power outages for those in the alpine area near Falls Creek.