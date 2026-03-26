Everton and Yackandandah are among the 22 local groups in regional and rural Victoria who will benefit from a share of $210,000 as part of the Foundation for Rural Regional Renewal's (FRRR) Strengthening Rural Communities grant program.

It's delivered by three streams of funding, empowering remote, rural and regional not-for-profit organisations to deliver projects bettering the community.

Applicants of the Small & Vital stream can be allocated up to $10,000 for projects that strengthen community connections and meet local priorities.

Everton's Burgoigee Creek Landcare Group Inc, on behalf of Bowman's Murmungee Hall Committee, were grateful to receive $7,700 to fund wellbeing activities and monthly dance events aimed at building intergenerational social connections.

Group secretary Cecily Fletcher said the Everton, Markwood, Whorouly and Bowman's Murmungee hall committees will use the funding to support their 'Community Dance Around' initiative, an old time/country monthly dance held at each hall, open to community members of all ages.

Much of the funding will be invested in the music accompaniment, ensuring every dance has a befitting soundtrack.

"If we were to charge people to come (to cover music costs), then you don't get as many people," Cecily said.

"Because the grant covers the cost of the musicians, we can keep the costs low for participation, which means its accessible to everybody."

She said the project is intended to attract cross-generational and cross-community participation.

"A series of four dances across the district will build confidence and familiarity with the dance form and strengthen the shared identity between these neighbouring communities," she said.

"Monthly dances were once a regular feature of community life, and provide a link to our historic identity and a foundation for connections into the future.

"Our local communities have groups that are generally interest-based, like it might be a sport or a school.

"But there's not a lot of opportunities where everyone is welcome."

The dances will commence in May and run through to August, with dates and further details yet to be confirmed.

The Yackandandah Hall Community Asset Committee, supported by the Indigo Shire Council, secured a $2200 grant which will fund new folding tables at Yackandandah Public Hall.

The $2200 grant, in conjunction with committee funds, will enable the purchase of high-quality flip top tables suitable for the many events and meetings held each week.

Notably, the tables can be quickly repositioned after emergency events to support food service, government assistance, medical care, or community briefings, a feature particularly relevant following the bushfires over summer.

Committee chairperson Dan Carberry said members are ecstatic over the FRRR's support for their community.

"These tables boost the hall utility day to day and sharpen our readiness for emergencies," he said.

"Yackandandah is a small town with a big community spirit, and we’re determined to keep, reflect and build on that.

"We also acknowledge the ongoing support and guidance of Indigo Shire Council.”

The tables have been ordered and are expected to be in place ahead of the Yackandandah Folk Festival on 20-22 March.

FRRR accepts applications to the SRC program year-round, with funding awarded quarterly.

Community groups and NFPs are encouraged to review the guidelines and apply via FRRR’s website or at www.frrr.org.au/src.