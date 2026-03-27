Glenrowan CFA volunteers will be out and about on Friday, 3 April, sirens blaring and containers shuffling, raising funds for the Good Friday Appeal.

There’s no doubt Glenrowan always turns out for the fundraising campaign, having smashed the funding target every year and exceeding thousands of dollars according to CFA manager for Glenrowan Geoff Smith.

“Last year we raised $9164,” Geoff said.

“We always hope to raise more than the year before but appreciate any donations as every cent makes a difference.”

Though traditionally face-to-face donations are the way most people choose to support, there’s always other ways to give.

If you aren’t in a position to donate, you can still show your support by disposing of your cans and bottles through the container deposit scheme.

“Thanks to the generosity of local residents, we have raised over $1000 in container deposits alone,” Geoff said.

“We have a drop off point opposite the Glenrowan Primary School in Beaconsfield Parade.”

As normal, the fire trucks will make rounds kicking off from 9.30am at Hamilton Park, 11.30am in Glenrowan and after noon, the surrounding area and Greta West.

“Keep an ear out for the sirens of the fire trucks and residents can make their way out to the street to donate,” Geoff said.

He thanked the Glenrowan community for their continued support of the appeal, as well as the generous local businesses who host collection containers, including Glenrowan Primary School and Glenrowan Hotel.

The school’s annual coin line contributed $495 to last year’s appeal, while the Glenrowan Hotel’s raffle raised $600.