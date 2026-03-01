Wangaratta will mark International Women's Day with the 20th annual Zonta Club of Wangaratta Young Women's Career Breakfast, to be held on Thursday, 5 March.

Women of all ages in the community are invited to attend the 8am breakfast at the Wangaratta Turf Club, along with an expected 80 female year 11 students from Wangaratta, Beechworth, Benalla, Rutherglen and Yarrawonga.

The annual event gives these young women from local schools the chance to indicate career areas they are interested in pursuing, then endeavours to match them with mentors from those sectors who are seated at their tables during the breakfast.

This is a chance to share information about future career options, and for the young women to build networks in their own region, while also developing the leadership potential of mentors in the local community.

Guest speakers will also inspire the audience as they discuss their own educational and career journeys, broadening participants' view of career options.

Speakers this year include Wangaratta Turf Club chief executive officer Emma Merlo, Latrobe University frontline fundraiser Sarah Thompson, and community advocate Tegan Allen.

The morning also includes the presentation of the Young Woman in Leadership award.

Tickets to the breakfast are $30 each, and bookings close on Tuesday via https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1536910