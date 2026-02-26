A full complement of 16 teams played the first round of community "barefoot" bowls at the Moyhu Bowls Club on Friday, 6 February, and although with hot weather prevailing, it was pleasant playing in the cooler evening with refreshing cold drinks available.

Winner of round one was team Mack, comprising Christine and Mark Butters, and Karl Brown.

Donors of the raffle prizes of a meat tray and wine, were Niko’s Butchery Wangaratta, won by Max Baker, and De Bortoli Wines, won by Howard White.

Round 2 held on Friday, 13 February was won by the Moyhu Netball team players Olivia Baker and her cousins, Amber and Bec Finger.

That week’s raffle was won by Kylie Morris who took home the meat try, and the wines went to Rachel Fischer and Sal McDonald.

Round 3 was played on Friday, 20 February and good form by the Moyhu Netballers meant they again took the honours.

Results after three games are the Moyhu Netballers team on 69 points, narrowly leading the Moyhu Action Group team on 63 points, with the Mack team third on 61 points.

Anthea Nockels won the meat tray, and the wines were won by Christine Magee and Ian Ritchie.

Round 4 will be held on Friday, 27 February from 6pm.