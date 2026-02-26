The importance of a playgroup cannot be overstated – a place for parents to support one another, to connect, and to allow their kids to play in a safe environment with new challenges.

That is why Wangaratta Wesleyan Methodist Church is excited to be celebrating the 20th birthday of Family Matters Playgroup this weekend.

A ministry which has served over 360 families of various sizes, providing them with a place to belong.

The church hopes that by impacting the lives of so many, even in a small way, we have helped to encourage and build up the next generation in our society and provided a place where lifelong friendships have formed and grown.

Family Matters Playgroup coordinator, Jennie Gillies, said that playgroup has been a joy to many families.

“It has been such a joy and privilege to meet and get to know so many beautiful families in our community through playgroup over the past 20 years,” she said.

“Thursday mornings are a highlight in my week and so many families tell me that their children are always asking 'is it playgroup day today?'

“It’s special to be able to support young parents in a phase of life that can be quite exhausting, lonely and challenging as well as so sweet and precious.

"I’m so thankful for the many volunteers over the years who have given their love and time to make playgroup a special place for families in our community.

“It will wonderful to be able to come together this weekend to celebrate 20 years of fun, friendship and happy memories at playgroup."

Youth & Next Generations Director, Noah Barling, said that it was humbling and a testament to the work of the volunteers.

“Being involved in the life of so many local families is a special privilege,” he said.

“This could not be possible without the work of Jennie, and the army of volunteers who have selflessly served these families over the years - to them we say thank you.”

If you have attended, or been involved in Family Matters Playgroup and would love to come celebrate this weekend, please contact office@wesleyanwangaratta.org.au for more information.