A new rights-based Aged Care Act which took effect on 1 November aims to ensure older Australians have greater independence, autonomy, choice and control regarding their care.

Michelle Butler, executive director clinical governance, aged care and education at Northeast Health Wangaratta, said the new Act placed a strong emphasis on the rights of older people.

"Increased resident rights was the number one recommendation of the Royal Commission into Quality and Safety in Aged Care's final report four-and-a-half years ago," she said.

"The Act reinforces that older people have the right to make their own decisions and to receive appropriate support when they need it.

"Key features of the legislation, including the Statement of Rights and the Strengthened Quality Standards, are designed to ensure older people remain at the centre of their care, supported by those they trust - whether that is a family member, friend, advocate or provider.

"At Northeast Health Wangaratta's residential aged care facility, Illoura, we have been actively preparing for these changes, particularly the Strengthened Quality Standards.

"We are embracing the reforms and the continued focus on keeping residents at the centre of all we do, a philosophy already deeply embedded at Illoura.

"With clear responsibilities and consequences now set out in legislation, the Act provides an additional level of assurance for those who call Illoura home."