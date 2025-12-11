The Sunshine Ride organising committee, along with the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund and Albury Wodonga Cancer Foundation, invite North East residents to join the 2026 Sunshine Ride.

After raising a record $151,407 this year, and more than $512,000 in total, the 6th annual Sunshine Ride promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Although much will remain the same, including the return of the 'Lock up your boss', there are a couple of exciting new changes on the way.

This includes the Albury Wodonga Cancer Foundation now to be a beneficiary of funds raised.

This still ensures all money raised stays 100 per cent local to benefit cancer patients and their families from across the region experiencing financial hardship.

For more information visit AWRCC Sunshine Ride website sunshineride.org.au or check out their Facebook page.