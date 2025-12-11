The Uniting Church is recruiting volunteers to help carry out their Community Christmas Lunch event this approaching Christmas Day.

As this year’s lunch coordinator, Dion Wong from Wangaratta Uniting Church, is encouraging locals to live up to the core values of Christmas by giving back to those vulnerable this time of year.

“Christmas can be a difficult time for those who don’t have family nearby or who are facing challenges,” she said.

“Even a small amount of time can make a big difference to someone’s Christmas.”

It's easy to get caught up in the rush and materialism of the holiday season, but opportunities like this are a timely reminder that being involved with your local community is the most rewarding Christmas gift of all.

According to Ms Wong, giving back to your community through volunteer work also helps you unlock a sense of purpose and connection.

“From my experience working with volunteers in other community programs, people often find (volunteering) deeply meaningful,” Ms Wong said.

“Volunteering reminds us that we all need help at different times in our lives.

“By helping others today, we help build the kind of caring community that we ourselves would hope to rely on in the future.”

If you are interested in helping brighten someone’s day this Christmas holidays and would like to learn more about this opportunity, you can contact Ms Wong via email: dion2575@gmail.com or by mobile: 0415 205 252.

No special experience is needed as volunteers will receive support and guidance on the day in a range of roles to suit every ability.

Please note all volunteers must have a current Working with Children Check.