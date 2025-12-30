More than 600 local young people received gifts this Christmas through the Give a Gift appeal.

Gateway Health proudly joined UMFC and the Centre Against Violence in the annual festive appeal, supporting youth in Wangaratta, Wodonga and other North East localities.

UMFC acting CEO Kath Kerin said UMFC, CAV, and Gateway Health are truly humbled by the kindness of the sponsors, supporters, and community members.

"Because of the communities remarkable support, 618 local children and young people received gifts through this year’s appeal, the appeals' highest number ever," Ms Kerin said.

"This amazing total includes 70 children from other local organisations the partner organisations we're proud to share donations with.

"And on top of the total number, in addition to individual gifts, 22 special family gift packs, featuring items like backyard cricket sets, board games and Christmas decorations, were shared with a range of local families, bringing joy to whole households."

Ms Kerin said the generosity didn’t just provide gifts, "it created moments of happiness and hope for families who now know others care," she said.

"Many parents and carers were moved to tears, relieved that their children would not miss out this Christmas.

"For many, these gifts meant the difference between joy and disappointment, especially for children who have faced more challenges than most.

"Many parents and carers simply would have had no way of providing presents without this support.

“We, are humbled and deeply grateful for every single donation and every effort made.

"Our communities are truly amazing, and this year’s appeal is a testament to what we can achieve when we come together.”