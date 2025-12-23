Inner Wheel Wangaratta meets at Old Town 'n' Country Tavern on the second Tuesday of each month from 6.30pm for a 7pm meeting.

For more information, phone Dale on 0418 469 755.

The North Eastern Branch of The Embroiderers Guild, of Victoria, meets on the first Monday of the month at 6pm and the fourth Tuesday at 9.30am at the Masonic Lodge, Appin Street, Wangaratta.

Beginners and experienced embroiderers welcome.

Wangaratta Al–Anon Family Group meets on Tuesdays from 1.30pm to 3pm in the backstage meeting room at St Patrick‘s Hall in Ford Street.

If your life has been affected by someone else‘s drinking, this group may be for you. Contact David on 0403 552 950 or Bev on 0449 516 828, or phone 1300 252 666.

Wangaratta Orchid Club meets on the second Wednesday of each month from 6.30pm in St Patrick's supper room, off Ford Street.

Meetings include flower shows and talks, and everyone is welcome.

Wang Ukes meets on Tuesdays from 3pm to 4.30pm at the Masonic Lodge in Appin Street, resuming on 3 February.

All abilities welcome, phone 0407 311 899 for more information.

Glenrowan Indoor Carpet Bowls will resume from 14 January each Wednesday at Glenrowan Recreation Reserve Hall– arrive 12.45pm for 1pm start.

The competition runs until 3.30pm-4pm, and is followed by afternoon tea. New players welcome. Phone Frank on 0409 662 462.

Wangaratta Men's Shed offers an outlet for men who would like to build friendships, support community projects, share knowledge, learn new skills and improve health.

All are welcome to drop in and look around, and speak with current members. The shed is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 9am and 3pm at the livestock complex in Shanley Street.

Parkinson's Disease Support Group meets each Friday at the Wangaratta RSL for coffee at 10am, with those who are able meeting at the main entrance at 9.30am for a 30-minute walk prior to coffee.

Contact Dave James on 0409 011 953 or Ros Taylor on 0429 624 844.

The Cancer Council Victoria Wangaratta Volunteer Group meets on the first Monday of the month at the Town and Country Tavern meeting room at 1.30pm.

Wangaratta Symphony Orchestra meets each Tuesday from 7.30pm to 9.30pm at Wangaratta Baptist Church, 1 Sisely Avenue.

Email wangsymphonyorchestra@gmail.com or call Wendie 0408 495065.

Wangaratta Concert Band rehearses on Mondays from 6.45pm to 9pm in the Ed Tippett Pavilion at Wareena Park in Swan Street, resuming on 12 January. New players welcome. Contact Helen on 0401 021 448.

Wangaratta Sing Australia Group holds its weekly meetings each Wednesday from 7.30pm to 9pm at Ed Tippett Pavilion at Wareena Park in Swan Street, returning on 14 January.

All welcome. For details, call Cheryl Hoysted on 0419 005 062.

Wangaratta Woodworkers Inc meet at the Wangaratta Showgrounds each Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 9am to 12 noon (closing earlier if no-one is present).

The rooms are open on the first and third Wednesday of each month from 5pm to 7pm, and Sundays from 10am to 1pm. All welcome. Contact Bevan on 0437 196 118.

Ostinato Wangaratta and District Community Choir meets each Tuesday from 7pm to 9.30pm at the Log Cabin, corner Faithfull and Chisholm Streets, Wangaratta, returning on 3 February.

New members welcome. Contact Helen on 0457 269278.

Centre Quilters Circle meets on the second Thursday of each month from 10am in the Uniting Church Hall in Rowan Street, resuming on 12 February.

New members welcome, current members are willing to share their expertise and skills. BYO lunch.

Contact Wendy on 5722 4415 or Leonie on 0403 226 129.

Come and try croquet at the Wangaratta Croquet Club, 46 Ryan Avenue.

Equipment and instruction provided. Phone Susan Fischer on 0417 217 009.

Blokes Time Out conducts regular gatherings and activities on the third Saturday of the month.

For details, visit gritandresilience@wangaratta.vic.gov.au

TOPS weight supporting group meets at The Centre each Monday from 5pm to 6pm.

Encouragement and company to support locals in managing their weight. Phone 0458 374 261.

Pangerang Ukes and More meets each Thursday during school terms from 5.30pm at Pangerang Community Hub.

Cost is $5, and any instruments, as well as voices, are welcome. Enquiries to 0407 311 899.

Saturday Quilters meets on the first Saturday of each month from 9.30am in the Wangaratta Small Bore Rifle Club rooms off the river end of College Street, returning in February.

Beginner and experienced members welcome. Contact Frances on 0417 158 220.

Free weekly weight loss park classes are held during school terms on Mondays at 9.30am on Barr Reserve Oval 1 (Bill O'Callaghan Oval).

Those taking part are advised to allow 90 minutes for the social and fun class, with a 10 minute chat before and after the 50 minute session. For details or to join, text or call Dani on 0467 494 024.

Wangaratta Toastmasters meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 6.45pm at The Centre in Chisholm Street.

For more information, contact Joanne Howell on 0417 558 881.

Come and play mahjong at the Wangaratta RSL on Thursdays from 11am. Beginners welcome. Contact Jan on 0429 166 016.

Cycling Without Age Wangaratta offers free tri–shaw rides to the elderly, and to people of any age with disabilities or reduced mobility.

Phone 0418 387 089 or email cwawangaratta@gmail.com

Wangaratta Artists Society Inc provides a supportive environment for local artists to work on their projects, welcoming beginners to experienced individuals.

For more information, contact Robyn on 0412 291 066.

Try croquet at the Wangaratta Lawn Tennis Club in Merriwa Park on Sunday mornings, Tuesday mornings and Thursday mornings.

Equipment supplied, contact Anne on 0490 173 169.

To include your group‘s activities in this listing, email the details to skerwin@nemedia.com.au