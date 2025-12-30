Wangaratta is preparing to farewell 2025 and say hello to 2026 this evening.

A free Rural City of Wangaratta-run celebration at the Wangaratta Showgrounds, and a night of entertainment at the Da Vinci Club, will be among the events offering locals and visitors the chance to mark the occasion.

The weather forecast also promises to be kind to those planning New Year's Eve gatherings in their backyards, paddocks, or by the river.

And for those too young or not inclined to be awake at midnight, the Rural City of Wangaratta will again precede the traditional midnight fireworks display with a 9pm show for the early-to-bed crew.

A diverse line-up of live performers from across the region and Australia will take to the stage at the Showgrounds, as part of a safe, community-centred celebration expected to attract 11,000 revellers.

Indigenous Outreach Projects will open the night with a performance celebrating culture and connection, and aiming to engage young people through music and movement.

ARIA, Golden Guitar and Australian Independent Record Award winner Fanny Lumsden will bring her energy and warmth to the Wangaratta stage, followed by local performer RIFF and his band.

RIFF describes his set as a blend of rock, pop and alternative music, featuring both originals and covers.

He will be supported by Jeremy Piper on bass and backing vocals, and Adrian Smith on drums.

"This is the first time we'll be doing New Year's Eve in Wangaratta, and as we're all from here, we're really looking forward to it," he said.

"I believe it's a good chance to get out and see some local talent performing."

Adrian agreed: "The night brings the community together in a celebration of the year past and the year ahead."

Closing the night, and ensuring the celebration ends on a high note, will be Melbourne Ska Orchestra featuring Nicky Bomba, boasting a dozen horn players, a rhythm section and multiple vocalists.

Alongside the music, there will be free family activities throughout the evening, plenty of food and drink options, and the two fireworks displays at 9pm and midnight.

The free event kicks off at 5pm, and no bookings or tickets are required.

It is a smoke, vape and drug-free event, with no BYO alcohol, glass or sharps (including cheese knives - prohibited items will be removed at security and may not be returned). Service animals are welcome with visible harnesses.

Stay up to date with the latest information on the event at www.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/Community/Hello-Summer-202526/New-Years-Eve- 2025

Meanwhile, well-known entertainer Rodney Vincent will perform at the Da Vinci Social Club in Wangaratta on New Year's Eve.

Enjoy songs, stories, dancing and laughter, with the ticket price including a hot and cold supper.

Doors open at 7.30pm and tickets are $30 for members, $35 for non-members (children under 12 $10), available by calling Pip on 0409 307 606 or emailing dvsc.wang@gmail.com