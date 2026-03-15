Messages of love and appreciation for libraries will be on show at the Wangaratta Library this month - potentially in a whole host of languages.

As part of the 'Love Your Library in Your Language' campaign collaboration between Public Libraries Victoria and CAVAL, locals are being encouraged to write the messages in their preferred language, on postcards provided at the Docker Street library.

The initiative marks both Cultural Diversity Week and Harmony Day, and the messages will be displayed throughout March to celebrate the many languages and cultures that make the community welcoming and inclusive.

It will also highlight the important role libraries play for multi-cultural communities in supporting learning, literacy and connection.

Completed postcards will be sent to the Victorian Minister for Multicultural Affairs, to help demonstrate the value of libraries to multicultural communities ahead of the state budget in May.

Locals are encouraged to join in, share their love for their library, and be part of the celebration.

Photos of postcards can be shared on social media using #LoveYourLibrary.