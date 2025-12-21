Boys to the Bush were recently gifted a personalised wooden car handcrafted by Wangaratta Men's Shed to raise awareness about their services in the community.

Keep your eye out for this new fixture next time you're on your morning coffee run to Old Faithful's this month, where the car will be located for locals to browse.

The car features a QR code that directs the user to the Boys to the Bush website, information booklets, and a donation box in the boot section.

Boys to the Bush program coordinator Peter Rourke said they were approached by the Men's Shed asking what they could do to help out.

Inspired by the Men's Shed most recent project for the Wangaratta Police, a Wangaratta police mini-divvy van, they pitched the idea of a car.

"The idea just dawned on us then and there; if we got a similar model but for Boys to the Bush, which involves the QR code to scan and donate to the organisation, and a little money box in the back if anyone's got any loose change while they're walking past," Peter said.

"The plan with this is to have it out at 12 businesses over the course of 2026.

"This is just a trial one - we'll see how it goes and if it's a success for the organisation, the Men's Shed said they would be happy to build more for us to put into other areas."

Peter thanked the Men's Shed for their continued support for their organisation and is hopeful the project will familarise the community with Boys to the Bush and what they do.

"The Men's Shed has been absolutely unbelievable with us," he said.

"I want to pay a special tribute to Max Vincent - his dedication to this car has been unreal."