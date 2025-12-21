The Strictly Quilts exhibition has once again shown its generous community spirit, presenting Northeast Health Wangaratta (NHW) with a $3000 donation following its 17th annual exhibition at the Uniting Church Hall in Wangaratta.

The exhibition brought together talented quilters and patchwork artists from groups across the Wangaratta region; visitors treated to a vibrant display of intricate, colourful quilts, many of which took countless hours to create.

Funds raised through the exhibition’s canteen and stalls, with the much-loved scones proving as popular as ever, will support clients of the NHW Breast Cancer Service.

The donation will be used to purchase local vouchers for patients experiencing financial hardship during their treatment.

This marks the third consecutive year that Strictly Quilts has chosen to support NHW’s Breast Care Service, a gesture that continues to make a meaningful difference for local people navigating cancer care.

NHW chief executive officer Libby Fifis thanked the group for their ongoing generosity.

“Strictly Quilts has once again demonstrated the strength of community connection in our region," Ms Fifis said.

"Their support helps ease some of the financial pressures faced by people undergoing treatment, and we are incredibly grateful for their continued commitment to our Breast Cancer Service."

Northeast Health Wangaratta extended its warm thanks to all members of Strictly Quilts and the wider quilting community for their ongoing support.