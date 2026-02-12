Wangaratta Carevan Inc is celebrating 15 years of remarkable service for the local community.

Wangaratta Carvean secretary Trudy Cornish said the Carevan commenced serving Monday and Wednesday night meals In February 2011 in a three month trial with committee members, and have been assisting countless people since.

The trial volunteers were then inducted and began serving clients in April 2011.

In February 2014, The Inner Wheel Club of Wangaratta received a grant to provide the cook-ups for Wangaratta Carevan Inc which has assisted countless disadvantaged local families and individuals in their time of need since.

"We aim to create a sense of identity, belonging, and achievement in those less advantaged in our society," Trudy said.

"We are dedicated to the objective of serving those less fortunate than ourselves.

"Carevan serves those battling hardship and disadvantage of all kinds; homelessness, financial hardship, isolation, and loneliness."

Donations are fundamental to Wangaratta Carevan being able to continue serving the local community, with food and financial assistance generously given by individuals,

community groups and business leaders.

"Our team of dedicated and diligent volunteers creates a warm, welcoming, and non-judgmental setting," Trudy said.

"The community can come together to share a meal and some time to connect, share their stories, within a community that cares for them."

Volunteering is the backbone of service to the community and Wangaratta Carevan Inc is seeking expressions of interest from community members who would like to step forward and volunteer their time in this meaningful endeavour.

"If you are available for one hour we would like to hear from you," Trudy said.

"Volunteers choose if they would be available for weekly, fortnightly, or monthly shifts.

"You also choose what nights you are available – Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday.

"Or you may want to be part of the monthly cook-up, which is also on a volunteering basis.

"The Wangaratta community knows rural cities and towns must support each other.

"This is always highlighted when we have gone through fires and floods, when all come together to help each other.

"Volunteering also gives people the experience of working in teams, for the community, as a community.

"So we are asking if anyone would like to volunteer, please reach out to us."

Contact Wangaratta Carevan Inc on 1300 998 225 or admin@carevanwangaratta.org.au or connect through Facebook at Carevan Wangaratta or visit their website WWW: carevanwangaratta.org.au.