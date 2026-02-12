The Wangaratta CWA hall became a vibrant hub of connection and spirituality as members of the North East Sri Lankans Association (NESLA) came together for their first gathering of 2026 on Saturday, 7 February.

The event brought the community closer through Buddhist traditions, meditation, and the shared joy of creating something beautiful together.

"Starting the year with this calming activity has become our tradition," Samira Fernando, NESLA president, said.

"We come together to receive blessings from the Buddha, Dhamma, and Sangha, the Triple Gem that forms the foundation of our Buddhist faith.

"For us, this means honoring Lord Buddha, his teachings, and the monks who carry those teachings forward."

The highlight of the day was welcoming Venerable Muruthamure Pannaloka Thero, who travelled all the way from Keysborough in Melbourne to be with the Wangaratta community.

The venerable monk led participants through a peaceful meditation session and delivered thoughtful lectures in both English and Sinhalese, making the teachings accessible to everyone from young children to adults.

Venerable Pannaloka Thero brings an impressive background to the community.

As the abbot of Vijitharama Temple in Embuldeniya, Sri Lanka one of the country's prominent Buddhist temples and formerly president of the Buddhist Sangha Council of Southern California, he has dedicated his life to sharing Buddhist wisdom across the globe.

His mastery of Pali, Sanskrit, Sinhalese, Hindi, Bengali, and English allows him to connect with diverse communities wherever he goes.

"Having him visit our community in Wangaratta was a true honor," Samira said.

"For a community like ours, somewhat isolated from regular cultural and religious activities, his presence meant the world."

Volunteers gathered regularly at Dr Upul Abeykoon's home in the weeks leading up to the event, where they worked side by side to create a stunning traditional Pirith Mandapa inspired decorations.

Pirith Mandapa is a sacred, decorated pavilion used in Sri Lanka for Buddhist Pirith (well-wishing Buddhist verses) chanting ceremonies.

"It was so much more than just making decorations," Samira said.

"People were laughing, chatting, sharing stories all while creating these intricate paper carvings together. It brought us closer as a community."

The detailed work required patience and skill, under the expert guidance of Rushan Wickramaratne, whose engineering background proved invaluable, the volunteers transformed simple materials into an authentic piece of cultural artistry.

The Pirith Mandapa, traditionally constructed with coconut leaves and ornate paper designs, became a labour of love that took weeks to complete.

"Rushan's leadership was exceptional," said Samira.

"To have someone with his technical skills willing to guide us through creating something this special especially here in Wangaratta, it reminded us that no matter where we are, we can keep our traditions alive together."

The event was made possible through the generous donations of NESLA members and countless volunteer hours.

Special gratitude goes to Dr Tusitha Ravindra Abeyawardana, who not only organised and sponsored Venerable Pannaloka Thero's travel but also personally drove the monk on the long journey from Keysborough to Wangaratta and back.

"Everyone contributed in their own way," Samira said.

"Some gave their time, some shared their skills, others provided resources.

"That's what community is all about, coming together and supporting one another."

As the religious ceremonies concluded, the community gathered for a pot-luck dinner, sharing homemade dishes and stories late into the evening.

The relaxed, joyful atmosphere perfectly captured what NESLA is all about, maintaining cultural traditions while building genuine connections in their Australian home.

The volunteers are already excitedly planning their next gathering, the traditional Sinhala and Tamil New Year celebration in April.

For a community spread across the North East, these events provide precious opportunities to reconnect, celebrate shared heritage, and pass traditions on to the next generation.

If you're interested in learning more about NESLA or joining their community activities, you can reach them at nesla.vic@gmail.com.

Whether you're Sri Lankan, curious about cultural practices, or simply interested in connecting with diverse communities in Wangaratta, you're welcome to get in touch.