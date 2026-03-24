Instead of mostly cars and buses lining the streets on a busy school morning last Friday, bikes and scooters took precedence for Ride2School Day.

Helmets secured, hundreds of students across Wangaratta participated in the nationwide program.

RoadSafe North East bike education coordinator Glenn Clarke said it was great to see everyone getting involved, especially since they advocate for more participation every year.

"Last year was big, but this year was the biggest in participation," he said.

"It's actually a reflection on the organisation... encouraging kids to come along."

RoadSafe North East have made significant efforts to incentivise students to participate, including the chance to win a prize.

Schools participating in Ride2School day can partner up with the community organisation to hold a raffle, with helmets, drink bottles, and bike lights all on the table.

Like every year, an emphasis was placed on following safe road practices.

"[RoadSafe North East] have been very proactive about having safe routes to schools and rail trails," Mr Clarke said.

"Down to the car users, they're more aware of cyclists in the region [on that day].

He said the Road Safe North East bike education helps to shape kids' understanding of road rules and safety.

"I'd be set up at each school, just learning their road rules, their signalling, their scanning, their awareness of the area," he said.

"It's a bit of an introduction into them riding on the road."

You can find out more about RoadSafe North East, including their road safety programs, by visiting https://roadsafenortheast.com.au/