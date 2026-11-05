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'Constellations' opens this weekend at The Stage Door Theatre

<p>LIFE IMITATING ART: Real life couple Andrew and Amy Wighton play Roland and Marianne in Wangaratta Players Theatre Company\\'s production of \\'Constellations\\' which opens this weekend. PHOTO: Aleeta Carmody</p>\\n
<p>LIFE IMITATING ART: Real life couple Andrew and Amy Wighton play Roland and Marianne in Wangaratta Players Theatre Company\\'s production of \\'Constellations\\' which opens this weekend. PHOTO: Aleeta Carmody</p>\\n

LIFE IMITATING ART: Real life couple Andrew and Amy Wighton play Roland and Marianne in Wangaratta Players Theatre Company's production of 'Constellations' which opens this weekend. PHOTO: Aleeta Carmody

Tickets selling fast for Wangaratta Players Theatre Company's production of 'Constellations'
Shane Douthie
November 5, 2026 • 01:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 4 November, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 4 November, 2026
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