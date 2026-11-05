'Constellations' opens this weekend at The Stage Door Theatre

The highly anticipated Wangaratta Players Theatre Company's production of 'Constellations' by Nick Payne opens this Friday night at the Stage Door Theatre in Evans Street. Directed by Nicky Powell and Fiona Evans, the play tells the romantic story of beekeeper Roland and quantum physicist Marianne, which reflects the power of human connection in a seemingly random universe. Nicky first saw the play performed on the live theatre streaming service, National Theatre, which featured four different versions of the same play performed by different pairs of actors. The Wangaratta season will feature two different couples interpretating the script on different occasions over a three week period. The Wangaratta pairings include Amy and Andrew Wighton as the older Marianne and Roland, and Bec Carta and Sez Cohen portraying Marianne and Ro as a same sex couple. "'Constellations' peaked my interest because, as a director, I have always found the casting process challenging as the whole audition process involves settling on one version of a play that you want to produce and I was excited to have the opportunity to see what would happen with different casts preparing for the same play at the same time," Nicky said. "It is funny, sad and absolutely relatable with each of our casts bringing their own nuance to each version of each scene," she said. The most surprising aspect of the production for Nicky was just how differently each couple interprets and presents their story so locals are encouraged to book to see both versions. 'Constellations' is recommended for mature audiences and will be performed at The Stage Door Theatre, Evans Street Wangaratta from 6 - 22 November at 7.30pm Fridays and Saturdays and 2pm Saturdays and Sundays. For more information and to book tickets visit the Wangaratta Players Theatre Company Facebook page or go to trybooking.com/DJNDY. * What's On In Brief * Da Vinci Club music festival Da Vinci Social Club (DVSC), in partnership with H&D Promotions, will be holding the annual DVSC Wangaratta Music and Dance Festival from Friday 6 to Sunday 8 November. Guests will be entertained all weekend, with live music provided by Rodney Vincent, Callum Gleeson, The Hoffmans, Tom Routledge, Kinta, Lizzie & Jo, Joe Music and DJ Graeme Greed. To book your spot, contact Pip 0409 307 606 or email dvsc.wang@gmail.com. * Peechelba Community Market Run by locals, the Peechelba Community Market is on Saturday 7 November from 9am to 1pm offering a range of stalls, with music, food and much more. * Wangaratta Monthly Guided CBD Historical Walk Wangaratta Historical Society runs walks at 10am on the first Saturday of each month, starting at the Marmungun Rock in Apex Park and finishing at the Ford Street museum. For details, phone Adrian on 0470 403 875 or book at https://www.wangarattahistoricalsociety.org.au * Avian Park Community Market The Avian Park Community Market is on Sunday at Avian Park, on Newman Street in Wangaratta, from 8am until 12pm with a wide range of stalls to browse. For more information visit the market's Facebook page 'Avian Park Community Market Wangaratta' or to book a stall call Sheree on 0401 665 886. *