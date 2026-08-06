New research has quantified that the cost for people leaving domestic and family violence has risen by 71 per cent since 2016, from $4098 to $7017 – significantly outpacing inflation.

Anglicare Sydney undertook the comparative analysis to chart the difference of the immediate costs of leaving, including bond, moving truck rental, and temporary accommodation, and the follow-on costs of rebuilding a household and establishing safety in the last decade.

According to the report, rent and bond costs have more than doubled, and both fuel and childcare costs are also more than 50 per cent more expensive in 2026 than in 2016.

Centre Against Violence (CAV) CEO Jaime Chubb said the findings reflect what specialist family violence services see every day.

"Leaving violence often means leaving everything behind,” she said.

“Beyond finding safety, victim-survivors are faced with the enormous cost of replacing furniture, appliances and everyday essentials while rebuilding their lives."

The report also outlines how financial preparation can play an important role in helping people maintain independence and stability when leaving an unsafe situation.

Ms Chubb said at CAV, they are currently establishing 'The Donation Shop', a new community initiative that will provide quality donated household items in a safe, dignified environment.

“By reducing the cost of setting up a new home, we hope available financial support can go further, allowing a greater focus on the specialist services that support long-term recovery, including counselling and therapeutic support,” she said.

"The Donation Shop will only become a reality with the support of our community.

“We are encouraging businesses, organisations and individuals to get involved and help make a real difference for local victim-survivors rebuilding their lives.”

To learn more about how you can support this initiative and make a local impact, visit https://centreagainstviolence.org.au/events/new-beginnings-gala-ball/.

A Department of Families, Fairness and Housing spokesperson said leaving an abusive relationship shouldn't come down to whether you can afford it."

"The Orange Door Ovens Murray is there to make sure money is never the reason someone stays,” they said.

"That means crisis funds, safety items, help with basic living costs, and connections to specialist financial support — whatever it takes to help someone rebuild."

The Orange Door network gives Victorians experiencing or using family violence – and families who need extra support with children's wellbeing – access to services in their local area.

The Orange Door Ovens Murray has supported more than 18,700 people since opening in 2021, including 8000 children, located in Reid Street, Wangaratta it operates Monday to Friday during business hours (closed public holidays), people can access support by phone, email or in person.

For support outside these hours, people can call Safe Steps on 1800 015 188.

Anglicare Sydney is calling for stronger national support for victim-survivors of domestic and family violence, including stronger immediate financial supports, an expansion of housing responses, and improved economic and employment protections.

To view the full research report, visit www.anglicare.org.au/impact/.